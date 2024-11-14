How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

With Paul having the betting edge, as per DraftKings (Paul at -275, Tyson at +210), this event is expected to draw significant viewership, marking a major clash between two highly public figures from different worlds of entertainment .

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing to face Jake Paul in 2024 has drawn significant attention, but Tyson insists that money is not his primary motivation. The legendary boxer, who once squandered his $400 million fortune, explained that he wants to take on this challenge to “expose myself to risk” and prove his resilience.

“I want to see who I really am,” Tyson shared during a recent appearance at a Cage Wars MMA event. For him, fighting is about performance, not financial gain, as this match will not significantly impact his financesls and the Paycheck Discrepancy

While Tyson’s exact earnings for the fight have not been publicly disclosed, experts estimate he could earn anywhere from $20 million to $40 million. During a talk show appearance, Jimmy Kimmel hinted that Tyson could be making at least $20 million for the match.

Tyson himself has stated that his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, already generates substantial income, which lessens his reliance on boxing earnings .

Jake Paul has also made waves with a unique bet for Tyson. Paul offered $5 million if Tyson lasts more than four rounds, but with a catch: if Tyson fails to last the full four rounds, he must get a tattoo reading “I love Jake Paul.” Tyson humorously responded, suggesting Paul should increase the offer to $20 million .

The highly anticipated fight is set for November 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream exclusively on Netflix, as it will not be available on traditional TV. The match will feature eight rounds of two minutes each, with both fighters wearing heavier-than-usual 14-ounce gloves .

With Paul having the betting edge, as per DraftKings (Paul at -275, Tyson at +210), this event is expected to draw significant viewership, marking a major clash between two highly public figures from different worlds of entertainment .

