Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

With Paul having the betting edge, as per DraftKings (Paul at -275, Tyson at +210), this event is expected to draw significant viewership, marking a major clash between two highly public figures from different worlds of entertainment .

How Much Is Mike Tyson Earning As Compared To Jake Paul For Their Boxing Match?

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing to face Jake Paul in 2024 has drawn significant attention, but Tyson insists that money is not his primary motivation. The legendary boxer, who once squandered his $400 million fortune, explained that he wants to take on this challenge to “expose myself to risk” and prove his resilience.

“I want to see who I really am,” Tyson shared during a recent appearance at a Cage Wars MMA event. For him, fighting is about performance, not financial gain, as this match will not significantly impact his financesls and the Paycheck Discrepancy

While Tyson’s exact earnings for the fight have not been publicly disclosed, experts estimate he could earn anywhere from $20 million to $40 million. During a talk show appearance, Jimmy Kimmel hinted that Tyson could be making at least $20 million for the match.

Tyson himself has stated that his cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, already generates substantial income, which lessens his reliance on boxing earnings .

Jake Paul has also made waves with a unique bet for Tyson. Paul offered $5 million if Tyson lasts more than four rounds, but with a catch: if Tyson fails to last the full four rounds, he must get a tattoo reading “I love Jake Paul.” Tyson humorously responded, suggesting Paul should increase the offer to $20 million .

The highly anticipated fight is set for November 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, and will stream exclusively on Netflix, as it will not be available on traditional TV. The match will feature eight rounds of two minutes each, with both fighters wearing heavier-than-usual 14-ounce gloves .

With Paul having the betting edge, as per DraftKings (Paul at -275, Tyson at +210), this event is expected to draw significant viewership, marking a major clash between two highly public figures from different worlds of entertainment .

MUST READ: Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’ 

Filed under

boxing match celebrity news Jake Paul Mike Tyson Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Apple’s iPhone SE 4: All The Premium Features You Want At A Budget Price – Check It Out Here

Apple’s iPhone SE 4: All The Premium Features You Want At A Budget Price –...

‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

‘Sex Trafficking, Nude Pics: Long List of Controversies Surrounding Trump Appointee Matt Gaetz

Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series

Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series

Christopher Nkunku ‘Weighing His Future’ at Chelsea – Report

Christopher Nkunku ‘Weighing His Future’ at Chelsea – Report

Israel Defense Forces Target Hezbollah: 200 Terrorists Killed, 140 Launchers Destroyed In Latest Airstrikes

Israel Defense Forces Target Hezbollah: 200 Terrorists Killed, 140 Launchers Destroyed In Latest Airstrikes

Entertainment

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In 2024

From Song Jae-Rim To Shin Hae-Ri, Here’s A List Of Korean Celebrities Who Died In

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

South Korea: Rosé ‘APT’ Becomes ‘Forbidden Song’ As Students Take ‘Suneung’ University Test

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Zendaya Says Working With Her Boyfriend Tom Holland Is Strangely Comfortable- Here’s Why!

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Seth Meyers Rips Apart Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Calls It ‘Pandora’s Cabinet Of Goblins And Weirdos’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Allegations In TMZ Documentary: Know Here

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Allegations In TMZ Documentary: Know Here

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Boucheron Unveils ‘Carte Blanche Or Bleu’ Exhibition in Beijing: Liquid Gold

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox