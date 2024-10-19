How Much Will Liam Payne’s Seven-Year-Old Son Inherit From His Vast Fortune?

Liam Payne once shared that his life and finances are dedicated to his son, Bear, saying, "My life now is his, my money is his." He mentioned having several businesses that Bear could either manage in the future or choose to sell.

Liam Payne’s tragic passing in Buenos Aires has left his seven-year-old son, Bear, with an enormous inheritance. Payne, who fell from the third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel while visiting Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, was a devoted father to Bear, his only child with pop star Cheryl Tweedy.

Liam, who first gained fame with One Direction after a second appearance on The X Factor, amassed a fortune during his career, reportedly worth £46 million. A significant portion of this wealth—around $70 million—will now be inherited by Bear.

Payne had previously revealed his plans to pass on his businesses to his son during a 2022 interview with Logan Paul, where he discussed ensuring his son would have the option to manage or sell the companies in the future.

Payne and Cheryl had Bear in March 2017, and despite their split in 2018, Liam often expressed admiration for Cheryl, calling her the “best mum in the world.” He also shared that fatherhood had been an incredible experience for him, describing it as “the coolest thing” and feeling blessed to have his “lovely boy” in his life.

Liam also contributed towards buying a £4 million house for Cheryl and their son Bear in the village of Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire. After their separation, Liam purchased a house close by.

When discussing co-parenting with Cheryl, Liam praised her as “the best mum in the world” and expressed gratitude for giving him “full autonomy” to focus on his career and mental health while she took care of Bear.

Following his death, Payne’s former One Direction bandmates, along with other celebrities and fans, expressed their heartbreak and paid tribute to his life and legacy.

