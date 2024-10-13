Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Robert Downey Jr., long recognized as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for his iconic role in Iron Man, has been transitioning away from superhero films.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Universal Pictures has secured the rights to The Hider, a short story by acclaimed author Julianna Baggott, and is looking to cast Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role.

Although details about the project are still scarce due to its early development stage, Downey Jr. is also set to produce the film alongside Susan Downey and Amanda Burnell through their company, Team Downey.

The news, first reported by Deadline, comes shortly after Downey Jr. won an Oscar for his supporting role in Universal’s blockbuster hit Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan.

The studio is eager to collaborate with him again on the adaptation of The Hider. The script is being written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, known for their work on Transformers One and Ant-Man and the Wasp. While Downey Jr. hasn’t been confirmed as part of the cast, he will produce the project alongside other producers, including Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold from Safehouse Pictures. Julianna Baggott, the original author, will serve as an executive producer.

Baggott, a bestselling author, has had a long literary career spanning over three decades with works in various genres. Her stories have been frequently adapted for the screen—Netflix acquired the rights to her short story Backwards in 2022, and two other stories were picked up by Paramount.

While Universal is keeping details about The Hider under wraps, expectations are high, especially with Downey Jr.’s involvement.

Moving Beyond the MCU

Robert Downey Jr., long recognized as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for his iconic role in Iron Man, has been transitioning away from superhero films.

Although he is expected to return as a supervillain in a future MCU project, his recent roles have showcased his versatility. His Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer highlighted his ability to take on serious, dramatic roles, demonstrating his range beyond the superhero genre.

Another example of Downey Jr.’s diverse acting talent is his work in HBO’s limited series The Sympathizer, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel. In this project, Downey Jr. took on the challenge of playing four distinct characters in a darkly comedic spy thriller.

Amanda Burnell of Team Downey, who is also producing The Hider, acknowledged that this was a creative risk, but she emphasized that Downey Jr. embraced the challenge fully.

MUST READ: Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault 

Filed under

hollywood Marvel robert downey jr Trending news universal
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron Calls For An Immediate Ceasefire In Lebanon

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Indian Overseas Bank Opens Retail Loan Processing Centres Across cities

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

Is Boiling Packet Milk Necessary? Understanding The Safety Concerns

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

NCP Leader Baba Siddique’s Murder: Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh Expresses Condolence

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Vietnam And China Strengthen Ties With 10 New Agreements As Leaders Meet

Entertainment

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Anupam Kher Lauds ‘Real Hero’ Mahima Chaudhry For Her Courage After Cancer Diagnosis

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Security Increased Outside Salman Khan’s Residence After Baba Siddique’s Murder

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Triptii Dimri Felt ‘Performance Pressure’ During The Shoot Of This Scene From Animal

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox