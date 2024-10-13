How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Robert Downey Jr., long recognized as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for his iconic role in Iron Man, has been transitioning away from superhero films.

Universal Pictures has secured the rights to The Hider, a short story by acclaimed author Julianna Baggott, and is looking to cast Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. in the lead role.

Although details about the project are still scarce due to its early development stage, Downey Jr. is also set to produce the film alongside Susan Downey and Amanda Burnell through their company, Team Downey.

The news, first reported by Deadline, comes shortly after Downey Jr. won an Oscar for his supporting role in Universal’s blockbuster hit Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan.

The studio is eager to collaborate with him again on the adaptation of The Hider. The script is being written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, known for their work on Transformers One and Ant-Man and the Wasp. While Downey Jr. hasn’t been confirmed as part of the cast, he will produce the project alongside other producers, including Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold from Safehouse Pictures. Julianna Baggott, the original author, will serve as an executive producer.

Baggott, a bestselling author, has had a long literary career spanning over three decades with works in various genres. Her stories have been frequently adapted for the screen—Netflix acquired the rights to her short story Backwards in 2022, and two other stories were picked up by Paramount.

While Universal is keeping details about The Hider under wraps, expectations are high, especially with Downey Jr.’s involvement.

Moving Beyond the MCU

Robert Downey Jr., long recognized as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for his iconic role in Iron Man, has been transitioning away from superhero films.

Although he is expected to return as a supervillain in a future MCU project, his recent roles have showcased his versatility. His Oscar-winning performance in Oppenheimer highlighted his ability to take on serious, dramatic roles, demonstrating his range beyond the superhero genre.

Another example of Downey Jr.’s diverse acting talent is his work in HBO’s limited series The Sympathizer, based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s novel. In this project, Downey Jr. took on the challenge of playing four distinct characters in a darkly comedic spy thriller.

Amanda Burnell of Team Downey, who is also producing The Hider, acknowledged that this was a creative risk, but she emphasized that Downey Jr. embraced the challenge fully.

