Friday, November 22, 2024
IFFI 2024 Opens With Glitz, Glamour, And Tribute To Cinematic Legends

The 55th edition of IFFI 2024 has begun in Goa with a star-studded opening ceremony. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju & Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar were the dignitaries present on the occasion.

The opening ceremony was hosted by Bhumi Pednekar & Abhishek Banerjee and featured performances by Ishaan Khattar, Manushi Chillar, Sunny Kaushal & Sanya Malhotra. Industry veterans like Nagarjuna, Subhash Ghai, & Sarath Kumar were also felicitated on the occasion. Rajkummar Rao also got a great reception from fans when he made an appearance on stage to celebrate the success of his film Stree 2.

Commemorative stamps honouring cinematic legends Tapan Sinha, Mohammed Rafi, Akkineni Nageshwara Rao and Raj Kapoor were also unveiled as tributes were paid for their significant contribution to Indian cinema.

IFFI will see multiple film premieres, master classes, and panel discussions. This year the country of focus is Australia, and Australian filmmaker Philip Noyce will be given the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Era Hits Christmas TV Movies With Two Swift-Themed Films

Filed under

CM Pramod Sawant goa IFFI 2024
