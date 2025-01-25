Home
Saturday, January 25, 2025
IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration

This year’s celebration, taking place in the vibrant city of Jaipur, promises a grand fusion of Bollywood glamour and Rajasthan’s regal charm.

IIFA Marks 25 Years Of Cinema Magic With Star-Studded Silver Jubilee Celebration


The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards announces its historic Silver Jubilee edition, a milestone event celebrating 25 years of Indian cinema’s global legacy. IIFA Awards is set to mark its Silver Jubilee in grand style in the Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 8 and 9, 2025. This milestone 25th edition promises to be a dazzling fusion of cinematic artistry, cultural heritage, and global unity, celebrating a quarter-century of Indian cinema’s excellence and international resonance.

Rajasthan, with its royal charm and rich cultural heritage, serves as the perfect backdrop for this historic celebration. The Pink City’s majestic forts, intricate architecture, vibrant traditions, and delectable cuisine are set to amplify the grandeur of IIFA’s 25th-anniversary festivities. The theme, “Silver is the New Gold,” symbolizes tradition, achievement, and aspirations, making this edition a transformative chapter in IIFA’s journey.

A Two-Day Extravaganza

The festivities kick off on Saturday, March 8, with the debut of the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards, co-presented by NEXA. This event will highlight the innovative brilliance of OTT and digital platforms, reflecting IIFA’s commitment to embracing evolving entertainment trends. The grand finale on Sunday, March 9, will feature the iconic NEXA Presents IIFA Awards, celebrating cinematic excellence and Indian cinema’s global impact.

A Star-Studded Affair

As the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrates its Silver Jubilee in 2025, Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic cinematic star and a beloved figure in IIFA’s 25-year journey, attended the press conference in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan expressed his pride in being part of IIFA’s journey, recalling memorable moments from the inaugural edition at London’s Millennium Dome to this milestone celebration. Kartik Aaryan, making his hosting debut, and Nora Fatehi, set to mesmerize with her fourth consecutive IIFA performance, add to the anticipation.

Joining the star-studded lineup are IIFA co-founders Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph, along with notable dignitaries and celebrities. The event promises unforgettable performances and appearances by Bollywood luminaries, South Indian cinema stars, and OTT icons.

Environmental Stewardship And Innovation

This year’s IIFA I Can Make A Difference campaign focuses on sustainability through the IIFA Green Challenge, supported by Rajasthan’s Forest and Environment Ministry. For every attendee, a tree will be planted, symbolizing a collective commitment to a greener future. Additionally, the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki’s first electric SUV, the E-Vitara, aligns with IIFA’s vision of innovation and sustainability.

Ms. Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, highlighted the synergy between IIFA’s global appeal and Rajasthan’s cultural richness. She emphasized the event’s potential to boost tourism and showcase the state’s vibrant heritage. Mr. Partho Banerjee of Maruti Suzuki celebrated the nine-year partnership between NEXA and IIFA, emphasizing the shared vision of creating inspiring moments. Andre Timmins described the Silver Jubilee edition as a transformative milestone, bridging cultures and celebrating the grandeur of Indian cinema. “Jaipur will become the pulsating heart of Indian cinema, setting new benchmarks for years to come,” he said.

Filed under

Bollywood stars IIFA IIFA

