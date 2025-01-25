Lili Reinhart Reveals Battle With Interstitial Cystitis, Says, “Advocate For Your Own Health”

The 28-year-old revealed her health struggles in an Instagram post and an interview with Self magazine, calling 2024 the hardest year of her life.

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has opened up about her diagnosis of interstitial cystitis (IC), a chronic condition that causes bladder pain, frequent urination, and abdominal discomfort.

The 28-year-old revealed her health struggles in an Instagram post and an interview with Self magazine, calling 2024 the hardest year of her life.

“Being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis while simultaneously searching for answers about a mysterious autoimmunity/inflammatory disease made 2024 the hardest year of my life,” Reinhart shared on Instagram.

Reinhart described the challenges she faced during the year, including multiple visits to hospitals and specialists before receiving a diagnosis.

She recalled a particularly difficult time during filming in Germany when she sought treatment at 5 a.m. for what she initially believed was a UTI. A cystoscopy later confirmed her condition.

“I almost hoped there was something in there so I could remove it and feel better,” she said. “But it was just inflammation.”

Her decision to speak out was inspired by her late grandmother, Corine Reinhart, whose cancer diagnosis was delayed due to medical dismissals. “She was ignored by doctors for months despite clear symptoms, and by the time she was diagnosed, the cancer had spread,” Reinhart wrote.

She urged her followers to advocate for their health and not let their pain be dismissed.

“The most important thing I have taken away from this experience is the absolute need to advocate for your own health,” she said. “Do not let a doctor gaslight you or diminish your pain.”

Lili Reinhart’s candid revelations aim to shed light on IC, a condition she hopes will gain more awareness. “So many women have this, yet no one talks about it,” she said. “I hope those struggling to find answers feel even the slightest bit seen by my experience.”

