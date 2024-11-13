Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Patel shares the Hollywood Issue cover with these fellow stars, exuding style in a brown suit as he gazes confidently into the camera. Standing next to him is Nicole Kidman, with whom he starred in Garth Davis’s film Lion.

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Dev Patel has enjoyed a remarkable year, highlighted by the release of his first film as a director, Monkey Man.

The actor has now appeared in Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood Issue, where he is featured on the cover alongside other prominent stars such as Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldana, Glen Powell, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney. (Monkey Man premiered to positive reviews, earning an impressive 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes.)

Patel shares the Hollywood Issue cover with these fellow stars, exuding style in a brown suit as he gazes confidently into the camera. Standing next to him is Nicole Kidman, with whom he starred in Garth Davis’s film Lion. In Lion, Kidman portrayed his adoptive mother—a role for which Patel received his first Academy Award nomination and a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor.

Internet Wants A Romcom Starring Dev Patel And Nicole Kidman

Dev Patel Opens Up About Getting Injured During Monkey Man

During his interview with Vanity Fair, Dev spoke about the challenges he faced while working on Monkey Man, including the physical injuries he sustained during filming.

Patel revealed he broke his hand within the first days of filming. Determined to continue, he located a doctor in Jakarta who could surgically insert screws into his hand. He arranged for a medical jet to avoid breaking the production’s COVID-19 protocols. Remarkably, he returned to set the following day without a cast to avoid post-production issues, describing the experience as a “baptism by fire.”

In Monkey Man, Patel portrays a street fighter turned vigilante, seeking justice against powerful elites responsible for his mother’s death and the oppression of the vulnerable. The film also stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ashwini Kalsekar, Aditi Kalkunthe, and Makarand Deshpande.

With Monkey Man and his Vanity Fair feature, Patel continues to establish himself as a standout talent in Hollywood and beyond.

Filed under

celebrity news dev patel hollywood Nicole Kidman Trending news vanity fair cover
