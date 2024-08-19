Is Aamir Khan Planning To Quit Bollywood? Superstar Drops A Hint, ‘Mujhe Filmo Se…’

It seems like Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is currently at that stage in his life where he does not want to actively work in the film business. On Sunday, actor Rhea Chakraborty unveiled a teaser of the upcoming episode of her podcast ‘Chapter 2’. The promo shows Aamir Khan in a candid conversation with Rhea.

From talking about his stardom to discussing films in detail, Aamir can be seen pouring his heart out on several subjects while speaking with Rhea. The promo begins with Rhea showering praise on the superstar for his good looks.

Aamir Khan says, “Hrithik is handsome, Salman is handsome, Shah Rukh is really handsome but me…” Rhea quips in and says, “You are also handsome. I think the whole country will agree with me for once (pun intended).”

In the clip, Aamir also revealed that he wanted to disassociate himself from films. “Mujhe filmo se hatna hai,” Aamir said. In response, Rhea said, “Jooth,” to which Aamir replied, “Nahi main sach bol raha hu.”

At one point, Aamir even got emotional. He can be seen shedding tears and taking a pause before saying something. He can be heard saying, “From there my chapter 2 began…”

In 2022, post the failure of his film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Aamir announced a break from acting. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Aamir mentioned that he was supposed to shoot for one of the films after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ but instead he decided to take a break.

“When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ called ‘Champions’. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids,” he said.

Sharing the teaser of the episode featuring Aamir, Rhea on her Instagram wrote, “I’m thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more.”

The full episode will be out on August 23.

(With Inputs From ANI)

