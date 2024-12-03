Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage And Will It Star Vijay Deverakonda As The Big Bad Villain? Here’s The Truth

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is poised to delve deeper into the gritty world of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to release on December 5, has reached new heights as the makers officially announced a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. This news has left fans of the franchise thrilled as they gear up for the release of the much-anticipated sequel.

Is Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 3 Called The Rampage?

A recent photo shared by Manobala Vijayabalan revealed sound designer Resul Pookutty and the team posing in front of a screen displaying the title of the upcoming film, Pushpa 3: The Rampage. The image was captioned, “#Pushpa3 CONFIRMED,” confirming the franchise’s continuation.

Will Pushpa 3 Star Vijay Deverakonda As Villain?

While the core cast of Pushpa 3 has not been officially announced, rumors are rife about Vijay Deverakonda possibly joining the franchise as the antagonist. These speculations stem from an old cryptic post by the actor, hinting at his involvement, though no official confirmation has been made.

The sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is poised to delve deeper into the gritty world of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Even before its release, the film has created history by becoming the fastest movie to sell 1 million advance tickets on BookMyShow, reflecting its immense popularity and hype.

The journey of the Pushpa series began with Pushpa: The Rise, which debuted on December 17, 2021, and made a lasting impact at the box office. The Telugu version dominated local markets, while the Hindi version crossed ₹100 crore nett in North India—a rare achievement for a South Indian film. The global earnings for the first installment reached a staggering ₹363 crore, establishing Allu Arjun as a pan-India superstar and setting a benchmark for South Indian cinema’s pan-India success.

Building on the legacy of the first film, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to set new milestones and further solidify the franchise’s status in Indian cinematic history. With Pushpa 3: The Rampage now in the works, fans can look forward to even more thrilling chapters in this iconic saga.

