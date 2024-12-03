Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A U-Turn, Says People Misread It

The actor's post caused a stir among fans and industry insiders, leaving many to speculate on the reasons behind his decision. While some interpreted the move as retirement, Vikrant's clarification has reassured fans that he plans to return when the time feels right.

Actor Vikrant Massey has addressed the swirling rumors about his supposed retirement from acting, which surfaced after his recent social media post. Clearing the air, Vikrant stated that his comments had been misinterpreted, emphasizing that he is not leaving the entertainment industry but simply planning a temporary break.

Vikrant Massey Clears The Air

Speaking to a leading news channel, Vikrant explained that his post was not a declaration of retirement but a reflection of his need to step back for personal reasons. “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home, and health is also acting up. People misread it [the social media post],” he clarified.

Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement?

On Monday, December 1 evening, Vikrant attended the screening of his latest film, The Sabarmati Report, at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament. This marked his first public appearance since the viral post.

There are possibilities of a conversation between Vikrant Massey and PM Modi since they were at the same venue to attend the screening. While there is no confirmation to it, rumours are rife since the screening took place the very next day the actor posted his apparent retirement news on social media.

During the event, PM Modi shared his thoughts on the film and his experience watching it alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of Parliament. However, he refrained from addressing questions about his Instagram announcement, leaving his co-star Raashii Khanna to handle inquiries about the film.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a screening of The Sabarmati Report and later shared his thoughts on the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he praised the work of the cast and crew while posting pictures of the event, which saw the attendance of NDA Members of Parliament.

Sharing his impressions, PM Modi wrote, “Joined fellow NDA MPs at a screening of The Sabarmati Report. I commend the makers of the film for their effort.” His post included images from the screening, showcasing moments with the cast, crew, and political attendees.

Vikrant Massey’s Instagram Post Sparks Debate

In his Instagram note, Vikrant shared his plans to take a break from acting after completing his ongoing projects by 2025. He expressed gratitude for his journey and the support he has received, saying, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home—as a husband, father, and son. And also as an actor.”

The actor revealed that he is currently filming two projects, which he referred to as his last commitments before taking an extended break. He wrote, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between.”

The post caused a stir among fans and industry insiders, leaving many to speculate on the reasons behind his decision. While some interpreted the move as retirement, Vikrant’s clarification has reassured fans that he plans to return when the time feels right.