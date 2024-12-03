Allu Arjun Thanks AP CM As Pushpa 2 Sets Record Ticket Prices

Following the announcement of a ticket price hike for Pushpa 2: The Rule, actor Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government, particularly Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, for their support.

Allu Arjun took to X to thank the government for the ticket price hike, saying, “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for approving the ticket hike. This progressive decision demonstrates your steadfast commitment to the growth and prosperity of the Telugu film industry. A special note of thanks to the Hon’ble @AndhraPradeshCM, Shri @ncbn garu, for his vision and unwavering encouragement to the industry. I also express my sincere thanks to the Hon’ble @APDeputyCMO, Shri @PawanKalyan garu, for his invaluable support in empowering the film industry.”

Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Set to Break Records

The ticket prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule have become the highest ever for a Telugu film. According to reports, paid preview shows for the film will be held on December 4 at 9:30 pm in select theatres, with tickets priced at ₹944 (inclusive of GST) for both single screens and multiplexes.

Additionally, the Andhra Pradesh government has authorized six shows per day across single screens and multiplexes, priced at ₹324.50 and ₹413, respectively. These prices will remain in effect from December 6 to 17, with five shows held each day.

While the ticket price hike has been welcomed in Andhra Pradesh, the Telangana government’s decision to increase prices for Pushpa 2 has faced criticism. In Telangana, ticket prices for paid previews have been set at ₹1,200, while multiplex tickets cost ₹531, and single screen tickets are priced at ₹354. A petition challenging the price hike is currently being heard by the Telangana High Court.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Set for Release

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, along with Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film, a sequel to the highly successful Pushpa: The Rise, is set to hit theatres on December 5. Allu Arjun, who won a National Film Award for his role in the first part, is expected to continue his powerful portrayal of the red sandalwood smuggler.