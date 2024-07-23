Is Aryan Khan Dating A Hollywood Producer’s Daughter? All We Know

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, is slowly carving his niche in the fashion and entertainment space. Some time ago, he launched his brand and directed his ‘King Khan’ in its ads.

Aryan has also often been in the limelight because of his personal life. A while ago, he was said to be dating Brazilian model Larrisa Bonesi. Now, the reports suggest that he is seeing a Hollywood producer’s daughter.

Is Aryan Khan Dating Lakeisha Palha?

Aryan Khan who is set to make his directorial debut with ‘Stardom’, is said to be dating Lakeisha Palha. According to a report carried by PadhegaIndia, she is a Hollywood producer’s daughter.

Moreover, Lakeisha is reportedly half Indian and half European. As per the website, Lakeisha Palha attended Anant Ambani’s wedding festivities but entered through a special gate for VVIPS. Not even famous paps were allowed to access this entrance.

Busy Time For Aryan

Aryan Khan, meanwhile, is set to make his debut as a director with ‘Stardom’, an eagerly-awaited web series. It reportedly has cameos from Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar. Stardom offers a fictional take on the film industry.

He once told GQ that he enjoys working on the series as well as on his brand as both are ‘stimulating’ in different ways.

“They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle,” he said.

This, however, will not be his first tryst with the entertainment industry. Aryan previously lent his voice to the Hindi version of ‘Lion King’ alongside SRK. The film opened in theatres in 2019 amid received favourable reviews with critics lauding the dubbing.