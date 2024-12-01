Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

Clooney’s willingness to publicly criticize Biden has sparked discussions about the actor’s future role in politics. Once considered a staunch ally of Democratic leadership, his dissatisfaction with Obama and his fallout from this campaign could mark a shift in his political affiliations or involvement.

Is George Clooney Pissed At Close Friend Barack Obama For Disappearing After The Election Fallout?

In a controversial opinion piece, actor George Clooney openly questioned President Joe Biden’s health and cognitive abilities. The timing of the op-ed coincided with Biden’s announcement that he would not continue his campaign for the 2024 presidential election, instead endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Clooney Feels Let Down by Obama Post-Election

According to reports, George Clooney allegedly feels abandoned by former President Barack Obama following the Democrats’ defeat in the election. Sources claim Clooney believes Obama encouraged him to publicly express doubts about Biden’s ability to govern, only to retreat when the plan didn’t succeed.

A report in a magazine quoted an insider who shared, “George is livid with Obama for disappearing after the election fallout and leaving him to face the consequences of pushing this narrative with his Hollywood peers. Barack avoided publicly criticizing Biden to maintain his image, while George became the face of the strategy.”

The source added that Clooney feels betrayed and has vowed to distance himself from such political entanglements in the future. “He believes he was left holding the bag and doesn’t want to be anyone’s political scapegoat again,” the insider remarked.

The drama unfolded after Donald Trump announced his victory in the election on September 7. Clooney reportedly felt the weight of his involvement in the Democratic Party’s unsuccessful strategy and the absence of support from Obama in the aftermath.

Clooney’s Critique of Biden’s Debate Performance

In his op-ed, Clooney was critical of President Biden’s performance during a debate against Trump in June. The actor expressed doubts about Biden’s ability to compete effectively in a re-election campaign.

“It’s painful to admit, but the Joe Biden I met at a recent fundraiser isn’t the same leader from 2010 or even 2020. He mirrored the man we saw at the debate—a version that lacks the vitality needed to win in November,” Clooney wrote.

Clooney’s willingness to publicly criticize Biden has sparked discussions about the actor’s future role in politics. Once considered a staunch ally of Democratic leadership, his dissatisfaction with Obama and his fallout from this campaign could mark a shift in his political affiliations or involvement.

While Clooney’s critique has generated significant media attention, it has also underscored broader questions about the Democratic Party’s strategy moving forward.

Filed under

Barack Obama celebrity news gorge clooney Joe biden latest us news Trending news

