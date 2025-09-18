Is Miley Cyrus The Next Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer? Cryptic Post On X Goes Viral

The internet has been put into a frenzy by a recent social media post that has led to much speculation that pop superstar Miley Cyrus will be the headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The post, which immediately went viral, states that Apple music is trolling the performance of the singer, creating a wave of fan excitement and media hype.

The unconfirmed piece of information, posted by one of Miley Cyrus fan accounts, obtained more than millions of views and thousands of shares, which demonstrates the strength of fan content and the fan insatiation to see the singer in a giant stage of the sport. Although there is no official support of the NFL or Apple Music and the post is likely a rumor or a fan edit, it has managed to spark a discussion of Cyrus as a halftime performer, and her name now takes center stage as a prediction in the halftime show.

Miley Cyrus Social Media Rumor Mill

The viral post, which has already received millions of views on sites such as X, demonstrates the power of fan accounts to set up a meaningful online conversation and generate a powerful and compelling although unverified story.

🚨 Apple Music seems to be teasing that Miley Cyrus will headline the 2026 #SuperBowl Halftime Show. pic.twitter.com/0VSQnTqVmt — Transleytanked (@transleytanked) September 17, 2025







This statement posted by the author, which implied that Apple Music had purposefully teased, was sufficient to convince a large number of people and cause a wave of shares and comments. This event highlights a rising trend of fan-created content, with no official authentication, gaining a life of its own and defining popular opinion and discussion.

Miley Cyrus Super Bowl Halftime Show History

One of the most-viewed musical performances in the world is the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show, which has headliners that are normally announced at the beginning of the NFL season. The performance is a career highlight of artists, traditionally, and even though Miley Cyrus is not the headliner of the main performance, featured music in the pre-game Tik Tok Tailgate of Super Bowl LV.

Although the viral post at hand can be viewed as a fake alarm, it represents a desire of the fans that has lingered long enough to see her receive the official nod of the halftime show.

Also Read: Sydney Sweeney Stunned By ₹530 Crore Bollywood Offer: Even Hollywood Star Can’t Believe This Paycheck!