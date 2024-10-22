Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Is Netflix Really Removing 'Friends' In 2024? All You Need To Know!

In a turn of events reminiscent of the unexpected romantic twist between Rachel and Joey, Friends is set to leave Netflix in Singapore.

Is Netflix Really Removing ‘Friends’ In 2024? All You Need To Know!

Friends fans in Singapore seem to be in for a heartbreak as Netflix Singapore announces its decision to take friends off of the streaming platform.

In a turn of events reminiscent of the unexpected romantic twist between Rachel and Joey, Friends is set to leave Netflix in Singapore. For many fans, the iconic sitcom has served as a reliable source of comfort, offering laughter and nostalgia during quiet moments or tough times. The show has been a constant companion for countless viewers, who often find solace in the familiar antics of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe.

However, as the calendar edges closer to the end of October, that comforting presence will soon be gone. A notice now displayed on Netflix indicates that Friends will no longer be available for streaming after October 31, leaving fans with a sinking feeling that mirrors the show’s theme of life’s unpredictability.

A Long History on Netflix

For years, Friends has been a staple on Netflix in many regions, providing endless entertainment to subscribers. While the show was removed from the U.S. streaming service back in 2020, it continued to thrive on platforms like Max. For many international audiences, including viewers in Singapore, Netflix has been the go-to destination for this beloved series.

Now, the show’s days on the platform are numbered. The landing page for Friends now includes a stark reminder of its impending departure, leading to a rush of emotions among fans who find themselves reflecting on their favorite moments from the series. As the show often reminds us, “No one told you life was going to be this way,” and that sentiment has never felt more relevant.

Goodbye to Friends Across the Region

Singapore is not the only country bidding farewell to Friends on Netflix. Reports indicate that viewers in the Philippines will also see the show removed from the platform. At this point, it remains unclear which other countries might be affected by this decision, leaving many fans anxious about the future of their beloved series.

Uncertainty Surrounding Future Streaming Options

Complicating matters further is the uncertainty regarding where Friends will land after leaving Netflix. Unlike its U.S. counterpart, which has secured its own streaming arrangements, it is not yet clear what options will be available for Singaporean fans. HBO GO, which houses all Warner Bros. content, appears to be the most likely candidate for the show’s new streaming home, but no official announcements have been made.

Adding to the disappointment, even Friends: The Reunion, which debuted in 2021, is no longer available on HBO GO, casting further doubt on the series’ immediate future for local fans.

Binge While You Can

With only a few weeks remaining before Friends exits Netflix, now is the time to indulge in all ten seasons of the show one last time. Whether you’re revisiting old favorites or discovering episodes anew, this is the final opportunity to stream the series on Netflix.

In the face of this unwelcome change, fans can take comfort in knowing that while Friends may be leaving Netflix, its impact on pop culture and the hearts of viewers will endure long after the last episode airs. Until then, it’s time to binge, reminisce, and cherish the moments that made the show an enduring classic

ALSO READ: Which Major Celebrity Controversies in 2024 Shook Hollywood’s Elite?

Filed under

FRIENDS Netflix Singapore U.S
