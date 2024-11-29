Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Raj Kundra In Trouble Again? ED Raids Homes And Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband In Porn Racket Case

Kundra was arrested in June 2021 on allegations of producing "pornographic" content. He was later taken into custody but has been out on bail since September 2021. 

Is Raj Kundra In Trouble Again? ED Raids Homes And Offices Of Shilpa Shetty’s Husband In Porn Racket Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches on Friday, November 29 at the Mumbai residence and office of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a money laundering investigation tied to a pornography network. According to officials, the agency is also conducting raids at locations linked to Kundra’s associates.

Kundra had been arrested in June 2021 on allegations of producing “pornographic” content. He was later taken into custody but has been out on bail since September 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated an anti-money-laundering investigation into a case in 2022 involving alleged pornographic films, in which businessman Raj Kundra and others were arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch in 2021.

The ED as registered a case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after reviewing two police FIRs and related charge sheets submitted to the court.  Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, along with his associate Ryan Thorpe, was arrested and later released on bail. Several others were also apprehended in connection with the case.

Focus of the Investigation

The ED’s probe will concentrate on tracking the flow of funds and any alleged proceeds of crime linked to the accused, as well as their role in the creation and distribution of explicit content, according to officials.

Kundra was initially detained by the Mumbai Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

In court, Kundra denied involvement in any illegal activity, stating that there was no evidence connecting the ‘Hotshots’ app, allegedly used for uploading and streaming explicit videos, to unlawful actions. He argued he was not actively involved in producing objectionable content and maintained he was falsely implicated, claiming he was not named in the original FIR but was later dragged into the case.

Kundra further alleged that he was being used as a scapegoat for reasons known only to the investigators.

Details of Raj Kundra’s Porn Racket Case

The case stemmed from complaints by two women, leading to FIRs filed by the police. The investigation revealed that aspiring actors were reportedly lured under the pretext of roles in web series or short films. They were later coerced into performing semi-nude or nude scenes against their wishes.

Police found that Kundra allegedly established Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which collaborated with London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd to acquire the ‘Hotshots’ app. This platform was reportedly used to upload and distribute explicit content online.

During the inquiry, WhatsApp chats on Kundra’s phone revealed discussions about Kenrin’s operations and financial transactions. These conversations reportedly included plans to sell 119 adult films for $1.2 million, according to the police.

The investigation also uncovered several other apps allegedly used to distribute similar content, further complicating the case.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic 

Filed under

Bollywood News celebrity news ED Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Japanese Banks Stand Firm on Adani Ties Amidst US Bribery Allegations

Japanese Banks Stand Firm on Adani Ties Amidst US Bribery Allegations

RPSC Police Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Fee, Last Date And How To Apply Online For 98 Sub Inspector Telecom Vacancies

RPSC Police Recruitment 2024: Eligibility, Fee, Last Date And How To Apply Online For 98...

Why Did Putin Say Trump Is ‘Not Safe?’ Russian President Warns US President-Elect

Why Did Putin Say Trump Is ‘Not Safe?’ Russian President Warns US President-Elect

Gujarat: Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted in Ahmedabad, Four Arrested

Gujarat: Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted in Ahmedabad, Four Arrested

‘100-Day Streak, Still Can’t Speak Spanish’ Unacademy CEO Disses Language App Duolingo

‘100-Day Streak, Still Can’t Speak Spanish’ Unacademy CEO Disses Language App Duolingo

Entertainment

IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins BIG But The Best Actor Award Goes To Clement Faveau

IFFI Goa 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins BIG But The Best Actor Award Goes To Clement

Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Commitment To DOCTOR DOOM Stopping Christopher Nolan To Sign Him For His Untitled Film?

Is Robert Downey Jr.’s Commitment To DOCTOR DOOM Stopping Christopher Nolan To Sign Him For

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age Die?

Who Was Silvia Pinal And At What Age Did Star of Mexican Cinema’s Golden Age

Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life: Shame Is Really Toxic

Ben Affleck Once Revealed How Divorcing Jennifer Garner Was The Biggest Regret Of His Life:

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Will This Pushpa Star Dub For Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi In Hindi? Here’s What We Know

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Bengaluru Auto Turns Into Mini Library: Inspiring Passengers With Free Books & Life Lesson

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Cockroach In Biryani, Hyderabad Restaurant Ignores Complaint Says, ‘What Can We Do’?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox