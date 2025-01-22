Home
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Is Rashmika Mandanna Going To Retire After Playing Maharani Yesubai In Chhaava?

Is Rashmika Mandanna Going To Retire After Playing Maharani Yesubai In Chhaava?

In an exciting announcement, Rashmika Mandanna has been cast as the Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the upcoming historical drama Chhaava. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, explores a significant chapter in Maratha history. The trailer for the much-anticipated movie was unveiled on January 22, 2025, at Mumbai’s Plaza Theatre, where the cast and crew gathered for the occasion.

Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Gratitude and Excitement For Chhaava

At the trailer launch, Rashmika expressed her heartfelt gratitude for being part of such a monumental project. She shared her excitement and humorously joked about retiring after playing such an important role.

“It is an honour. From a girl coming from the South to play Maharani Yesubai is the most privileged and special thing I could ask for in this lifetime. I tell Laxman sir that after this, I am happy to retire,” she said with a smile. “I am not someone who cries but this trailer choked me up. [Vicky] looks like God, he’s Chhaava,” Rashmika added, praising her co-star Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal in the film.

Rashmika’s Initial Shock and Deep Trust in Director Laxman Utekar

Rashmika, who hails from the South Indian film industry, revealed that she was initially taken aback when director Laxman Utekar offered her the role of Yesubai. She spoke about the overwhelming responsibility of portraying such an iconic historical figure.

“I remember being absolutely shocked how did Laxman sir even think of giving me a role like this to play? I just surrendered… you don’t have a reference. It’s a story. You know their story and they are such majestical, impactful characters and personalities. How do you play them?” she shared.

Rashmika went on to explain how, despite the challenges of preparing for the role, she placed her full trust in Utekar’s vision for the film. “There was plenty of rehearsal, especially for the language, but the key was trusting the team,” she said. She emphasized the importance of being open to new experiences and dedicated to giving her best for the role.

Chhaava’s Star-Studded Cast and AR Rahman’s Music

Chhaava features a stellar cast, including the talents of Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat. The film also boasts a captivating musical score by the legendary AR Rahman, known for his exceptional work on historical and dramatic films.

The film is produced by Maddock Films and is set to captivate audiences with its epic storytelling and powerful performances.

Chhaava’s Release Date and Significance

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 14, 2025, just ahead of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, 2025. The timing of the release holds symbolic significance, as it will coincide with the celebration of the Maratha king’s legacy, making the film even more special for audiences.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

