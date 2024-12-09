Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Jay-Z And Diddy Allegedly Involved In Raping 13-Year-Old Girl At MTV VMAs After-Party

A civil lawsuit filed Sunday has accused hip-hop moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 after the MTV VMAs. The anonymous accuser claims both men assaulted her during a party organized by Combs.

Jay-Z And Diddy Allegedly Involved In Raping 13-Year-Old Girl At MTV VMAs After-Party

A civil lawsuit filed Sunday has thrown serious allegations against hip-hop moguls Jay-Z (Shawn Carter) and Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to the lawsuit, in 2000, following the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held in New York, both men raped a 13-year-old girl. According to the anonymous accuser, known only as “Jane Doe,” the attack happened during an after-party organized by Combs.

According to the lawsuit, she was driven by a limousine driver to a house party after the VMAs. The driver, whom she claimed worked for Combs, told her she “fit what Diddy was looking for” and invited her to the event. At the house, she was required to sign a nondisclosure agreement, though she did not receive a copy. The lawsuit claims the party was filled with celebrities and drug use was rampant, including marijuana and cocaine.

Serious Allegations On Jay-Z

The accuser, still only 13 years old at the time, claims she was given a drink that made her feel dizzy and lightheaded. She went to a room to rest, where she says both Combs and Jay-Z entered shortly afterwards. Combs reportedly said, “You are ready to party.”

It is then that the accuser claims Carter removed her clothes, held her down, and raped her, while Combs and another unnamed female celebrity watched. The lawsuit also accuses Combs of raping the victim while Carter and the woman looked on. She fought off the attempt at forced oral sex from Combs and managed to strike him in the neck to end the assault, then fled the house. She went into a nearby gas station and called her father, got her clothes, and fled the place.

Lawsuit Refiled To Include Jay-Z

The lawsuit was initially filed in October in the Southern District of New York, listing Combs as the sole defendant. However, it was refiled on Sunday to include Jay-Z as a defendant. This is the first lawsuit from attorney Tony Buzbee that names both Combs and another prominent figure like Carter. Buzbee has filed several lawsuits in recent months, all with unnamed complainants, accusing Combs of similar assaults.

Both Combs and Jay-Z attorney, Alex Spiro, have so far not provided comments following requests. There has been no comment by the lawyer of the complainant either regarding the litigation.

More Legal Woes Await Combs

Sean “Diddy” Combs has denied the allegations of rape against him for quite some time. He already faces serious criminal charges that include racketeering and sex trafficking. Combs was indicted in September. He is currently detained in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail several times. His trial is set on May 5. Federal prosecutors dropped hints that there might be more charges in a superseding indictment.

Before the refiling of the lawsuit, Jay-Z’s lawyers have been informed by the lawyers of the plaintiff that a letter will be sent for mediation settlement of the case. This has prompted Jay-Z to file his lawsuit against the accuser’s lawyers as well. Presently, both parties continue their case hearings.

Public interest into the accusations against Jay-Z and Combs is enormous simply because of their position in the entertainment industry. The pattern of accusations against prominent individuals in music and other areas is part of the broad question about accountability and handling such cases.

ALSO READ | Is HAWK TUAH Girl Hailey Welch Really Dead? Internet Left Stunned By Bizarre Death Rumor

Filed under

jay z rape case Sean Diddy Combs trial Trending news

Advertisement

