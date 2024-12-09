Jay-Z Once Faced 15 Years In Prison After Getting Arrested For Stabbing THIS Music Producer With An 8-Inch Knife

The altercation occurred in December 1999, with Rivera sustaining injuries to his stomach and shoulder. The incident reportedly stemmed from accusations that Rivera had leaked Jay Z's third studio album, Vol. 3 Life and Times of S. Carter

On December 2, 1999, the Kit Kat Klub in Midtown Manhattan was buzzing with celebrities attending a party for rapper Q-Tip. Among the notable attendees were Prince, Lil’ Kim, Eve, and Jay-Z, who was at the peak of his career.

Riding high on the success of his album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, Jay-Z had just completed a record-breaking headlining tour that grossed $18 million.

However, the festive atmosphere turned tense when Jay-Z’s entourage encountered Lance “Un” Rivera, a producer allegedly responsible for distributing bootleg copies of Jay-Z’s upcoming album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter.

According to reports, Jay-Z confronted Rivera, saying, “Lance, you broke my heart,” before allegedly stabbing him with an eight-inch knife. Witnesses claimed Rivera was also assaulted by members of Jay-Z’s crew, who used liquor bottles during the attack, leaving Rivera with injuries to his shoulder and abdomen.

Rivera was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital in stable condition, while Jay-Z surrendered to authorities later that night. He was charged with first-degree assault, facing a possible 15-year prison sentence if convicted. Jay-Z, however, pleaded not guilty.

Many defended Jay-Z’s actions as an attempt to “defend his honor.” Nevertheless, industry insiders urged him to leave such behavior behind, emphasizing that his success gave him far more to lose than to gain by retaliating personally.

What Did Lance Rivera Say?

Former music executive and producer Lance “Un” Rivera has publicly stated that Jay-Z was not the person who stabbed him during a 1999 incident at New York City’s Kit Kat Club.

The altercation occurred in December 1999, with Rivera sustaining injuries to his stomach and shoulder. The incident reportedly stemmed from accusations that Rivera had leaked Jay-Z’s third studio album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter, prior to its official release.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was charged in connection with the stabbing and turned himself in to authorities the next day. Initially pleading not guilty, the rapper later admitted to third-degree assault in October 2001 and received a sentence of three years’ probation. During his court appearance, he reportedly acknowledged, “I stabbed Lance Rivera.”

However, Rivera has since clarified the events of that night. He recounted being surrounded by a group of people, with multiple knives present, before being attacked. “I ended up getting stabbed,” Rivera explained, adding that their interaction moments before the assault involved a brief discussion. “It was probably 10 knives that I knew of,” he added, emphasizing the chaotic nature of the incident.

When asked directly if Jay-Z was responsible for the stabbing, Rivera replied, “No. Jay-Z was not the guy that actually stabbed me that night.” He elaborated, describing Jay-Z as a “nice guy,” an artist, and a poet whose history did not align with such actions.

Rivera also dismissed the notion of retaliation against Jay-Z, saying, “If Jay-Z had stabbed me, y’all wouldn’t have got The Black Album because… I’m an eye-for-an-eye type of guy.” His remarks appear to exonerate Jay-Z from being the direct perpetrator of the attack, offering a new perspective on the infamous incident.

Jay Z’s 2001 Gun Possession Arrest

In a separate incident, Jay-Z was arrested early Friday morning for illegal gun possession near Club Exit in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The police detained the rapper, along with three other men, after undercover officers reported seeing a man armed with a gun entering a Chevrolet Suburban parked outside the club.

Police stopped the vehicle shortly after it left the scene and discovered a loaded handgun inside. Jay-Z, along with Hamzah Hewitt (39), Romero Chambers (43), and Tyran Smith (28), was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

This arrest added to Jay-Z’s history of legal issues. Just a year earlier, he had been indicted for the alleged stabbing of Lance Rivera during the Kit Kat Klub altercation. Despite these controversies, Jay-Z’s career continued to thrive. His 1999 album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Jay-Z’s arrest came shortly after a jury acquitted fellow rap mogul Sean “Puffy” Combs of gun possession and bribery charges stemming from a nightclub shooting in December 1999. The high-profile case highlighted the complex interplay of fame, violence, and the legal challenges faced by prominent figures in the hip-hop industry during that era.