Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck After Two Years Of Marriage, Splitting Second Time In 20 Years

After 2 years of marriage, one of Hollywood’s most iconic couples Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck have decided to part ways, as actress Jennifer Lopez has recently filed for divorce from Affleck. Confirms Los Angeles superior court.

The timing is notably poignant, as it coincides with the anniversary of their 2022 wedding in Riceboro, Georgia, which took place a month after their spontaneous elopement in Las Vegas.

As per reports, the couple had been living separately for a while. Jennifer Lopez’s choice to cancel her summer tour to concentrate on family issues, along with the recent sale of their Beverly Hills home, which further sparked speculation about the status of their relationship.

History Of Their Romance

Earlier in November 2002, following an intense romance, Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez by presenting her with a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. However citing excessive media pressure, they postponed their wedding on September 2003. Subsequently, by January 2004, they had officially ended their engagement and separated.

Later, after a gap, Lopez, who had previously been with Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck, formerly with Jennifer Garner, rekindled their romance in 2021. Then by by July 2021, they publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram. A few months later, Affleck proposed to Lopez once more, and the couple married in a private Las Vegas ceremony in 2022, later celebrating with an extravagant event in Georgia.