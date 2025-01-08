Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Priorities As She Won’t Return Her $5 Million Worth 8-Carat Green Diamond Ring After Settling Divorce

The ring, featuring a radiant-cut green diamond with two half-moon accent diamonds, is set on a platinum band. Affleck had engraved the message "not.going.anywhere" on the band, symbolizing his commitment at the time.

Jennifer Lopez Sets Her Priorities As She Won’t Return Her $5 Million Worth 8-Carat Green Diamond Ring After Settling Divorce

Jennifer Lopez will retain the diamond engagement ring Ben Affleck gave her during their second engagement, as part of their finalized divorce settlement. The couple, who rekindled their romance in 2021, married in a small Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia in August of the same year.

Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, and after nearly five months, their divorce was finalized on January 6, 2025, as per court documents, obtained by a publication. According to the legal documents, Affleck waived any claim to Lopez’s personal belongings, which include her “clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects.”

Lopez will retain the 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring, which is valued at over $5 million. The ring, featuring a radiant-cut green diamond with two half-moon accent diamonds, is set on a platinum band. Affleck had engraved the message “not.going.anywhere” on the band, symbolizing his commitment at the time.

Significance of the Green Diamond

Lopez previously shared the sentimental value of the ring’s green color, calling it her “lucky color.” A diamond expert noted that natural green diamonds are extremely rare and difficult to cut, which makes Lopez’s engagement ring not only a symbol of her love but also a valuable piece that is expected to appreciate in value over time.

Before their second engagement, Lopez and Affleck were first engaged in 2004. At that time, Affleck had proposed with a 6-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston.

Family Dynamics After the Divorce

In the days leading up to their divorce finalization, Lopez was seen visiting Affleck’s Los Angeles home with her 16-year-old child, Emme, while Affleck’s 12-year-old son, Samuel, was also there. Sources confirmed that their children enjoy spending time together and that both Lopez and Affleck prioritize their children’s happiness, even after the divorce.

Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Lopez has twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Despite their split, the couple continues to foster a healthy relationship for the sake of their children.

