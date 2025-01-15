Joy Behar Trashes Carrie Underwood For Agreeing To Perform At Donald Trump’s Inaugural

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood's decision to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration has ignited a heated debate, drawing both praise and criticism. While The View co-host Joy Behar openly criticized the move, her remarks were met with unexpected resistance from the show's panel, including Whoopi Goldberg.

Underwood Defends Her Decision to Perform

Underwood, 41, has stood by her choice, expressing her patriotism and desire for unity in a statement shared with USA Today. “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” she said. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The singer is set to perform America the Beautiful alongside The Armed Forces Chorus and The United States Naval Academy Glee Club during the inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2025.

Joy Behar Voices Strong Objections

Behar, however, voiced strong objections, questioning how Underwood could reconcile her love for the country with what Behar described as supporting a convicted individual. “She says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon,” Behar said.

Joy Behar Fellow Hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Panel Push Back

In a surprising twist, Behar’s fellow co-hosts, including Goldberg, pushed back against her remarks. Goldberg noted that people make decisions based on personal reasons, even referencing past attempts by MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski to reconcile with Trump. “People do what they do for whatever reasons. It’s like Joe and Mika. They felt that’s what they needed to do, and I got to stand behind them, you know, and I stand behind her [Underwood],” Goldberg said.

Differing Views on Artistic Expression

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump White House employee, also disagreed with Behar, emphasizing the importance of free speech. “I would not be the person to say don’t do it, because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story,” Griffin said.

Sunny Hostin echoed Griffin’s sentiments, stating that while she wouldn’t perform at such an event herself, she respects Underwood’s right to make her own decision. “I think art is art, and, you know, you have a right to perform where you want to perform. I agree with you, I can’t sing a lick and I have not been asked, but if I were asked, it would be a hard no,” Hostin remarked.

Mixed Reactions from Fans

Underwood’s announcement has elicited a wide range of responses from fans, with some applauding her move and others condemning it. One supporter praised her as “iconic,” while a critic labeled the decision “disgusting.”

The controversy mirrors Underwood’s own remarks in a 2019 interview with The Guardian, where she expressed a preference to steer clear of politics. “It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that,” she said at the time.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for noon on January 20, 2025, will feature Underwood’s performance shortly after Donald Trump takes the presidential oath of office, administered by the Chief Justice of the United States.

