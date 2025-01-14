Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband? Hollywood Star Splits With Husband Of 10 Years After Dropping A Clever Hint

Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005. The separation marks a significant chapter in Simpson and Johnson's lives as they prioritize their children and navigate their new paths.

Jessica Simpson, 44, and her husband Eric Johnson, 45, have decided to separate after ten years of marriage. The singer and actress shared the news exclusively with a leading Hollywood publication, emphasizing their focus on family during this challenging time.

Simpson issued a heartfelt statement, “Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all the love and support that has come our way and appreciate privacy as we work through this as a family.”

Who Is Jessica Simpson’s Husband?

Just days before the announcement, Simpson posted a cheerful selfie on Instagram, captioned, “Life is short. SMILE while you still have teeth.” Meanwhile, Eric Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November 2024, coinciding with Simpson teasing her musical comeback on Instagram with photos from a recording studio.

A source revealed that the couple has been living “separate lives” for some time. Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 after four years of dating. They share three children: Maxwell Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Relationship Timeline

2010: The couple met through a mutual friend and got engaged after six months of dating.

2012–2013: Welcomed their first two children, Maxwell and Ace.

2014: Tied the knot in Montecito, California, with Maxwell and Ace as part of the wedding party.

In past interviews, Simpson spoke fondly of their relationship. In 2023, she described Johnson as her soulmate, saying, “A true love will never make you question yourself or what’s real. Thanks to my amazing soulmate, I can love passionately and without fear of being hurt.”

She also credited Johnson for embracing her demanding career and supporting her unconditionally.

While celebrating six years of sobriety in 2022, Simpson emphasized communication as a cornerstone of their marriage. She admitted that their life together wasn’t without its challenges but believed that open dialogue strengthened their bond.

In 2021, she revealed, “Life is a blessing to be lived, and the more we overthink things, the more we fall behind on our personal journey.” Simpson was previously married to Nick Lachey from 2002 to 2005. The separation marks a significant chapter in Simpson and Johnson’s lives as they prioritize their children and navigate their new paths.