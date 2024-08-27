The creators of Devara have released a captivating new poster titled "The Faces of Fear," featuring Jr. NTR in his eagerly awaited film

The creators of Devara have released a captivating new poster titled “The Faces of Fear,” featuring Jr. NTR in his eagerly awaited film. The poster, shared by KVN Productions’ official account, gives fans a thrilling preview of the star in two intense avatars, building anticipation for the film’s upcoming release. Devara: Part 1 is set to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐑 ‼️ In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big screen experience 🔥🔥 Let’s experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th ❤️‍🔥#Devara #DevaraOnSep27th pic.twitter.com/IJtvGRCwaa — Devara (@DevaraMovie) August 27, 2024

The latest poster showcases Jr. NTR in two distinct and powerful looks. One portrays him with short hair, while the other shows him with long, curly locks, both exuding a fierce and commanding aura. The caption alongside the poster states:

“The Faces of Fear!! In a month, his arrival will shake the world with an unparalleled big screen experience. Let’s witness his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th, Man of Masses @tarak9999 #KoratalaSiva #SaifAliKhan #JanhviKapoor @anirudhofficial @NANDAMURIKALYAN @RathnaveluDop @sabucyril @sreekar_prasad @Yugandhart_ @YuvasudhaArts @NTRArtsOfficial @KvnProductions @SBbySSK @DevaraMovie”

This teaser heightens the anticipation for the movie’s debut, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Devara Part 1 is an action drama helmed by Koratala Siva, who is renowned for his compelling storytelling and dynamic direction. The film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Jr. NTR playing the lead role. The star-studded cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and others.

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the movie’s high expectations. R. Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography, and A. Sreekar Prasad handles editing, ensuring a visually stunning and well-crafted film.

