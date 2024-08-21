Kangana Ranaut Dazzles in Rs 49,000 Wrinkled Tissue Saree as She Begins ‘Emergency’ Promotions

Kangana Ranaut has officially kicked off the promotions for her highly anticipated film, Emergency, and as expected, the actress made quite the impression with her stunning sartorial choices. Recently, Kangana appeared on a television show wearing a striking ivory saree that has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. The saree, a luxurious piece from the designer label Matsya, is priced at Rs 49,000 and is a testament to the actress’s love for traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Kangana’s Tissue Saree

The six-yard wonder, aptly named Suchcha Ekru Old Benaras Wrinkled Tissue Saree, is crafted with exquisite details that showcase the beauty of Indian textiles. The saree features golden borders adorned with intricate silk and zardozi handwork, creating a regal effect that is both elegant and timeless. Kangana paired this opulent saree with a vintage-inspired blouse, which boasts a scooped neckline and is made from Chanderi silk fabric. The blouse, designed with full sleeves, is further embellished with borders at the mori and decorated with sequins and motifs, adding a touch of old-world charm to the ensemble.

Kangana, who also serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, looked every bit the part of a style icon as she completed her look with thoughtful accessories and makeup. She styled her hair in a low bun, adorned with a traditional gajra, and opted for statement kundan and pearl jewelry that complemented the saree perfectly. The actress finished off her look with subtle pink makeup and a tiny green bindi, embodying one of her signature traditional looks with grace and poise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

This appearance is just another example of Kangana’s commitment to promoting Indian craftsmanship and supporting local weavers. The actress has long been an advocate for handcrafted and sustainable fashion, often choosing to wear cotton and handloom sarees during her regular appearances at Parliament. Even her airport looks reflect her preference for simple yet radiant cotton sarees, reinforcing her love for India’s rich textile heritage.

Kangana’s choice of attire for the emergency promotions aligns with her broader philosophy of embracing and celebrating Indian culture through fashion. Her deliberate selection of a handmade product over more commercial options highlights her dedication to the cause of preserving traditional crafts.

Emergency: The film

Emergency is not just another film for Kangana; it is a passion project that sees her stepping into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which is both directed by and stars Kangana, features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film has already garnered significant attention and is slated for release on September 6.

As the release date approaches, Kangana’s fans eagerly anticipate not just her portrayal of Indira Gandhi, but also the style statements she will undoubtedly make during the film’s promotional events.

Kangana Ranaut has officially kicked off the promotions for her highly anticipated film, Emergency, and as expected, the actress made quite the impression with her stunning sartorial choices. Recently, Kangana appeared on a television show wearing a striking ivory saree that has caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. The saree, a luxurious piece from the designer label Matsya, is priced at Rs 49,000 and is a testament to the actress’s love for traditional Indian craftsmanship.

The six-yard wonder, aptly named Suchcha Ekru Old Benaras Wrinkled Tissue Saree, is crafted with exquisite details that showcase the beauty of Indian textiles. The saree features golden borders adorned with intricate silk and zardozi handwork, creating a regal effect that is both elegant and timeless. Kangana paired this opulent saree with a vintage-inspired blouse, which boasts a scooped neckline and is made from Chanderi silk fabric. The blouse, designed with full sleeves, is further embellished with borders at the mori and decorated with sequins and motifs, adding a touch of old-world charm to the ensemble.

Kangana, who also serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, looked every bit the part of a style icon as she completed her look with thoughtful accessories and makeup. She styled her hair in a low bun, adorned with a traditional gajra, and opted for statement kundan and pearl jewelry that complemented the saree perfectly. The actress finished off her look with subtle pink makeup and a tiny green bindi, embodying one of her signature traditional looks with grace and poise.

Kangana promotes Indian craftsmanship

This appearance is just another example of Kangana’s commitment to promoting Indian craftsmanship and supporting local weavers. The actress has long been an advocate for handcrafted and sustainable fashion, often choosing to wear cotton and handloom sarees during her regular appearances at the Parliament. Even her airport looks reflect her preference for simple yet radiant cotton sarees, reinforcing her love for India’s rich textile heritage.

Kangana’s choice of attire for the Emergency promotions aligns with her broader philosophy of embracing and celebrating Indian culture through fashion. Her deliberate selection of a handmade product over more commercial options highlights her dedication to the cause of preserving traditional crafts.

Emergency is not just another film for Kangana; it is a passion project that sees her stepping into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which is both directed by and stars Kangana, features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film has already garnered significant attention and is slated for release on September 6.