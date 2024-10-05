Keanu Reeves Spins Out During Auto Racing Debut At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Matrix star Keanu Reeves recently debuted at his professional auto racing on Saturday at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
While competing, Reeves spun into the grass exiting Turn 9 just over halfway through the 45-minute race but avoided any collisions.
But despite the setback, Reeves, driving the No. 92 BRZRKR car promoting his graphic novel “The Book of Elsewhere,” he re-entered the race uninjured and continued driving.
Meanwhile, Reeves is competing in the Toyota GR Cup, a spec-racing series supporting the Indy 8 Hour sports car event. The 60-year-old actor, known for his roles in films like *The Matrix*, will also race again on Sunday.
In addition to his racing activities, Reeves is set to appear at a 30th-anniversary screening of Speed in Los Angeles alongside co-star Sandra Bullock on Tuesday.
Must Read: Fran Drescher To Play Timothee Chalamet’s Mother In ‘Marty Supreme’