"Kidney not enough…!": Netizens flood X with hilarious memes after iPhone 17 reveal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): It hasn’t even been a full day since Apple pulled the curtain back on its brand-new iPhone 17 series, but the internet has already crowned the real star–the memes.

From jokes about the price tag to humorous takes on the design, users on X (formerly Twitter) wasted no time roasting the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with lighthearted memes. Apple showcased its latest gadgets on Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, memes had taken over everyone’s timelines.

One user shared a meme, joking that even selling a kidney might not be enough to afford the new iPhone. Another compared the elongated new camera design to a kitchen appliance, leaving people in splits.

Take a look at the hilarious memes:

Abhi tak I PHONE 1 nahi khareeda aur idhar I PHONE 17 launch ho gaya . pic.twitter.com/4t3Kue2iJq — 🌿 Khanna Shruv 🍃 (@Spidey2Tom) September 9, 2025

iPhone 17 has been announced and you are still using iPhone 7. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/4mppyQo4sk — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) September 9, 2025

iPhone 15 users getting ready to swap to a 17 pic.twitter.com/qQQKPWxWLO — Vintage✨ (@Vintage4real_) September 2, 2025

The event began on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST, and saw Apple unveil its iPhone 17 lineup, led by the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The models feature a striking new design, upgraded camera systems, and Apple’s largest battery to date.

The flagship models return to an aluminium build with Ceramic Shield on both sides and introduce a “full-width camera plateau” across the back, housing three 48-megapixel sensors, including a revamped telephoto lens with a larger sensor and up to 8x optical-quality zoom.

Powered by the new A19 Pro chip, Apple says the devices offer faster performance and efficiency, with the Pro Max delivering up to 39 hours of video playback, reported The Verge.

The 6.3-inch iPhone 17 Pro and 6.9-inch Pro Max will be available in silver, blue, and bold orange colour variants. The models are priced starting at USD 1,099 and USD 1,199, respectively, both offering 256GB of base storage. (ANI)

