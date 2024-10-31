Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

In a surprising turn of events, Saint West, the son of Kim Kardashian, had his YouTube channel removed on Wednesday after he uploaded two short videos that criticized Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. This incident has sparked discussions about the influence of social media on young children and the implications of political commentary at such a young age.

The deletion of Saint’s YouTube channel comes just a month after Kim Kardashian made headlines for requiring her son to sign a handwritten contract. This contract explicitly stated that he must seek approval from his mother before posting any content on his channel. According to the Miami Herald, the contract outlined several restrictions, stating, “I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information. I am not allowed to film any personal information. I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them.”

Despite these precautions, Saint’s channel appears to be entirely unavailable, with search results displaying a message indicating that the page does not exist. As of now, YouTube has not issued an official statement regarding the channel’s deletion.

Social Media Reactions

The incident has ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many users expressed surprise and concern over the situation. One user remarked, “That was such a ‘Kanye’ post though,” referencing Saint’s father, Kanye West, known for his outspoken views.

Another user voiced frustration with perceived censorship, stating, “YouTube is banning everything that is right-leaning. It’s sad.” The comments reflect a broader conversation about the boundaries of free speech, especially concerning children in the digital age.

One particularly pointed comment read, “Wow, they’re coming after kids?” suggesting a growing unease about how social media platforms handle content created by minors. Others criticized what they perceive as a concerted effort to suppress differing political opinions, with one user stating, “They are trying to silence him just like they did to his father.”

The Impact on Young Influencers

Critics and supporters alike are questioning the implications of such early political engagement. A comment noted, “Bro is 8 years old and already involved in politics. I see the Kanye in him,” highlighting concerns over the pressures faced by children of high-profile parents. The conversation raises questions about how young influencers navigate their identities and beliefs in a public forum and the role their parents play in guiding them.

Kardashian Family Updates

In a related note, Kim Kardashian has been actively maintaining her familial relationships amid this controversy. Recently, she celebrated her stepbrother Brody Jenner’s 75th birthday, joining him, his fiancée Tia Blanco, and their 15-month-old daughter Honey for a special dinner in Malibu. Caitlyn Jenner, Brody’s father and a prominent figure in the family, shared on Instagram, “Last night’s birthday dinner in Malibu was so special. Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time.”

