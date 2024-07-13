Kim Kardashian Teases Anant Ambani's Wedding Feature on 'The Kardashians' in Major Announcement

The buzz surrounding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding reached new heights with the arrival of international sensation Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian in Mumbai. The Kardashian sisters, accompanied by their filming crew for their reality show “The Kardashians,” are currently in India, adding an exciting dimension to the star-studded affair.

Kim Kardashian shared her excitement on Instagram, revealing their filming in India and hinting at glimpses from the Ambani wedding on their show. “Had to screen grab our video because we’re just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together! And duh we’re filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe Take India,” she wrote alongside a photo showcasing their looks for the event.

Kim, renowned for her SKIMS clothing line, arrived in Mumbai early Friday and received a warm welcome at the Taj Mahal Hotel, where she was garlanded and received a traditional tikka on her forehead. The Kardashian sisters’ presence in B-town sparked excitement, enhancing the event’s glamour with their global influence and star power.

At the wedding venue, Kim Kardashian caught the attention in a stunning red lehenga, exuding elegance and sophistication, while Khloe Kardashian complemented her sister in a regal golden saree. Their captivating looks, shared on social media, delighted fans worldwide and further heightened the anticipation surrounding their appearance at the prestigious event.

Nita Ambani personally welcomed Kim Kardashian at the venue, accompanied by renowned jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, emphasizing the fusion of Indian tradition with international celebrity allure.

The Ambani wedding also saw the attendance of other prominent global figures, including Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas, WWE superstar John Cena, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, contributing to the wedding’s international flavor and grandeur.

The celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant started with the Mameru ceremony that was held at the house Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s house Antilia. The marriage took place at July 12 starting the with Shubh Vivah the bridal wear was according to the Indian traditional dresses. Foreseen galas are Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, July, 13, focused on the wearing of Indian formal dress ; Mangal Utsav Wedding reception- July 14, depicting Indian chic attire. All the celebrations will happen at the known and prestigious Jio World Centre the BKC of Mumbai which will give delightful feelings, finesse, and global acknowledgment.

