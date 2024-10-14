Krishna Shroff On Championing MMA Along With Her Fitness Career | We Women Want Festival And Awards

The We Women Want Festival and Awards, hosted by NewsX, brought together a dynamic group of accomplished women from various fields to celebrate empowerment and share their stories. The event was a testament to the strength and resilience of women, featuring powerful discussions and motivational insights.

Hosted by NewsX Editor Uday Paratap Singh and Editor Devika Chopra, the festival was a vibrant platform for dialogue and inspiration. One of the key highlights was the presence of Krishna Shroff, a renowned fitness icon and entrepreneur. Known for her strong personality and dedication to health, Krishna shared her journey and the philosophies that guide her life.

The Shroff Legacy

Krishna Shroff expressed deep admiration for her family, attributing much of her inspiration to her brother, Tiger Shroff, her father, Jackie Shroff, and her mother. “My mother taught me to be kind; she is the most positive person I have ever come across,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of positivity and kindness in her life.

This strong family foundation has played a crucial role in shaping her outlook and approach to challenges. Krishna’s respect for her family’s legacy is evident, as she embraces the opportunities it provides while forging her own path.

The Fitness Journey

Fitness is a cornerstone of Krishna’s life. Reflecting on her journey, she noted, “Fitness just came to me automatically; it was not planned.” Her belief in the importance of health resonates throughout her discussions. “Nothing in the world matters without our health,” she asserted, highlighting how fundamental well-being is to achieving one’s goals.

Krishna’s passion for fitness is not merely about physical strength; it’s also a mental and emotional journey. She shared her admiration for athletes, particularly in mixed martial arts (MMA), saying, “I greatly respect these athletes not just for their physicality but for their mental strength as well. These people are superhumans in their own ways.”

Balancing Life as an Entrepreneur

As an entrepreneur, Krishna has learned to manage her time effectively. “Everyone has 24 hours in a day; one can take out one hour to better one’s day or life,” she advised, stressing the importance of prioritizing personal growth. She begins her day with fitness, which she describes as therapeutic and vital for setting a positive tone.

Krishna enjoys weight training and acknowledges that while she may not be a fan of cardio, the gym serves as a sanctuary. “Being in the gym sets the tone for the day and adds more positivity to my whole day,” she explained.

Overcoming Challenges

Like many women, Krishna faces challenges that come with physical and emotional fluctuations. “There are days when I feel lazy; we as women have our monthly cycle. But my motivation to push through that feeling is why I started,” she shared, reflecting on the importance of perseverance and commitment to her goals.

Her story resonates with many, serving as a reminder that while obstacles may arise, the drive to pursue one’s passions can help overcome them.

The We Women Want Festival was a celebration of empowerment, showcasing the journeys of women like Krishna Shroff who embody strength and resilience. Her insights on health, fitness, and the importance of following one’s passion serve as a source of inspiration for many. As women continue to break barriers and redefine their roles in society, events like these play a vital role in fostering a community of support and encouragement. Krishna’s journey reflects a powerful message: to live passionately, embrace challenges, and inspire others along the way.

ALSO READ: Role Of Education In Empowering The Next Generation Of Women Leaders, Insights From Prominent Womem Panelists | We Women Want Festival And Awards