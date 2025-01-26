Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
‘Let’s Uphold The Values Of The Constitution’, SRK’s Republic Day Message To His Fans

On the 76th Republic Day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartfelt message urging citizens to uphold the values of India’s Constitution.

‘Let’s Uphold The Values Of The Constitution’, SRK’s Republic Day Message To His Fans


Bollywood’s Badshah Shah Rukh Khan marked the 76th Republic Day with a heartfelt tribute to his fans. The actor, known for his massive fan following, shared a picture of himself saluting the national flag on his Instagram, expressing his love for the country and urging his fans to honor the nation’s Constitution.

In his Republic Day message, SRK wrote, “This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind.” His words resonated with many, reminding citizens of the importance of unity, democracy, and national pride.

Here is SRK’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, played a crucial role in its drafting, ensuring that it reflected the values of justice, equality, and democracy for all citizens of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to extend his greetings on the occasion. “Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India,” PM Modi posted on X.

India showcased its military strength and cultural diversity with a grand parade at Kartavya Path. The annual parade, a much-anticipated event, featured colorful floats and performances from various states, along with marches and formations by the armed forces.

ALSO READ: Padma Bhushan For Balayya: Who Is This Star Honored Amidst Controversies?

Filed under

76th Republic Day Shah Rukh Khan

