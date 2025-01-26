Padma Bhushan For Balayya: Who Is This Star Honored Amidst Controversies?

On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India honored Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna with the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards in India, recognizing his significant contributions to Telugu cinema. He is popularly known by the name ‘Balayya’. The actor, who made his debut as a child artist in 1974 with Tatamma Kala, has starred in over 100 films, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the industry. Beyond acting, Balakrishna also serves as the MLA for Hindupur and is known for his philanthropic efforts, especially through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

Despite his remarkable career, Balakrishna’s reputation has often been marred by numerous controversies, which have sparked public outrage over the years. The most recent incident involves a video from the pre-release event of Gangs of Godavari, where Balakrishna was seen shoving actor Anjali after she took a brief moment to move aside to make space for him on stage. The video went viral, drawing widespread criticism for his aggressive behavior, which many considered disrespectful.

This incident is far from an isolated one. In the past, Balakrishna has been caught in a series of troubling events that have drawn attention to his volatile nature. In 2016, a police complaint was filed against him for making lewd comments about women during an event for the film Savitri. Balakrishna’s remarks, which included suggestions about his fans’ expectations from his roles, sparked outrage. Following the backlash, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) issued a statement claiming that Balakrishna had made those comments in jest and apologizing for any offense caused.

Clash With Fans

Another disturbing trend in Balakrishna’s behavior has been his physical confrontations with fans. Videos have surfaced of him slapping fans on multiple occasions, including one instance during an election campaign in Nandyal. In 2021, a fan was slapped by Balakrishna in Hindupur after attempting to take a photo, though the fan downplayed the incident. These public altercations have further fueled the negative perception surrounding the actor-politician.

Further compounding the controversy was an incident in 2004 when Balakrishna fired shots at filmmaker Bellamkonda Suresh and his associate, claiming it was in self-defense. The case was eventually dismissed due to a lack of evidence, but the incident raised serious questions about his temper and the use of firearms in a personal dispute.

Balakrishna’s on-set behavior has also been called into question. In 2017, he was filmed hitting his assistant on the head and ordering him to tie his shoelaces. Despite the public outcry, no formal action was taken against him, and his conduct was largely dismissed as part of the harsh working environment common in the industry.

Adding to the list of controversies, actress Radhika Apte, who worked with Balakrishna in Legend and Lion, shared an unpleasant experience during her time in the Telugu film industry. Apte recounted an incident where Balakrishna, without her consent, tickled her feet during a scene. She later confronted him in front of the crew, and he refrained from further advances.

Despite his significant contributions to Telugu cinema and his political career, Balakrishna’s history of controversial actions continues to overshadow his achievements. As he receives one of India’s highest honors, the question remains: can an actor’s illustrious career truly outweigh their problematic behavior?

