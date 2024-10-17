Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

Bear, Liam and Cheryl’s only child, was born on March 22 in 2017. The One Direction was 23 then while the Girls Aloud star was 33

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne tragically died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. He was 31. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the industry. Liam is survived by Bear, his son with ex Cheryl.

Liam Payne Death: Meet His Son

. Liam and Cheryl tried to keep their son’s life private and refrained from revealing his face. However, in an interview with People, Liam once revealed that he gets to see him two to three times a week.

“And I make sure when I see him, he has 100% of my time. I make sure that I’m not on my phone or d–king around somewhere else,”he said.

Liam had also once revealed that Bear is a gifted singer and might enter the music industry someday, something that “frightens him.

“I am very frightened about the idea of him entering the world that I’m in. I will never ever take for granted the position I’m in, I love it very much and I’ve been doing it for 11 years, but it’s a lot to enter it so young,” he had said.

He also revealed that he would never stop his son from following his heart.

About Liam Payne

Liam James Payne was born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton. At just 14, he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, advancing through several rounds before judge Simon Cowell asked him to return two years later.

In 2010, Payne returned to The X Factor as a solo competitor. Following a suggestion from guest judge Nicole Scherzinger, he was paired with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, leading to the formation of the boy band One Direction.

Although One Direction finished third on The X Factor, their popularity surged post-show. Their debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” was released in September 2011 and topped charts worldwide, earning the Brit Award for British Single of the Year in 2012.

The band’s first album, Up All Night, launched in November 2011, achieving massive international acclaim and making them the first UK group to reach number one in the U.S. with a debut album. They went on to release four more albums: Take Me Home in 2012, Midnight Memories in 2013, Four in 2014, and Made in the AM in 2015.

After One Direction went on hiatus in January 2016, Payne released his solo album, LP1, in December 2019.

