Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

Bear, Liam and Cheryl’s only child, was born on March 22 in 2017. The One Direction was 23 then while the Girls Aloud star was 33

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

‘One Direction’ star Liam Payne tragically died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina. He was 31. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the industry. Liam is survived by Bear, his son with ex Cheryl.

Liam Payne Death: Meet His Son

. Liam and Cheryl tried to keep their son’s life private and refrained from revealing his face. However, in an interview with People, Liam once revealed that he gets to see him two to three times a week.

“And I make sure when I see him, he has 100% of my time. I make sure that I’m not on my phone or d–king around somewhere else,”he said.

Liam had also once revealed that Bear is a gifted singer and might enter the music industry someday, something that “frightens him.

“I am very frightened about the idea of him entering the world that I’m in. I will never ever take for granted the position I’m in, I love it very much and I’ve been doing it for 11 years, but it’s a lot to enter it so young,” he had said.

He also revealed that he would never stop his son from following his heart.

About Liam Payne

Liam James Payne was born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton. At just 14, he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, advancing through several rounds before judge Simon Cowell asked him to return two years later.

In 2010, Payne returned to The X Factor as a solo competitor. Following a suggestion from guest judge Nicole Scherzinger, he was paired with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, leading to the formation of the boy band One Direction.
Although One Direction finished third on The X Factor, their popularity surged post-show. Their debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful,” was released in September 2011 and topped charts worldwide, earning the Brit Award for British Single of the Year in 2012.

The band’s first album, Up All Night, launched in November 2011, achieving massive international acclaim and making them the first UK group to reach number one in the U.S. with a debut album. They went on to release four more albums: Take Me Home in 2012, Midnight Memories in 2013, Four in 2014, and Made in the AM in 2015.

After One Direction went on hiatus in January 2016, Payne released his solo album, LP1, in December 2019.

MUST READ | Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

.

Filed under

Bear Liam Payne death liam payne death reason Liam Payne Son
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former...

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Entertainment

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

Liam Payne Essentials: Apple Music’s Playlist Honors Late Singer As Fans Mourn His death

Liam Payne Essentials: Apple Music’s Playlist Honors Late Singer As Fans Mourn His death

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox