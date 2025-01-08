Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer Said He Won’t Be In Jail

Pereyra, who had been suspended from his job at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where the incident occurred, is facing serious charges related to Payne's death. The singer tragically fell from the third-floor balcony of the hotel on the night of October 16, 2024.

Liam Payne’s Drug Supplier Surrenders To Police But Pleads Not Guilty Days After His Lawyer Said He Won’t Be In Jail

On October 16, 2024, former One Direction member Liam Payne tragically fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, leading to his death. While initial speculation surrounding the fall raised questions about the circumstances, authorities have ruled out suicide or self-harm.

An autopsy revealed that Payne had drugs and alcohol in his system, which could have contributed to his fall while in an “unconscious or semi-conscious” state. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities scrutinizing the involvement of those connected to Payne’s final moments.

Hotel Employee Surrenders to Authorities

A key development in the case involves the arrest of 21-year-old hotel employee Ezequiel David Pereyra, who has been accused of supplying drugs to Payne before his fall. Pereyra turned himself in to the authorities through his lawyer after a warrant for his arrest had been issued.

Despite facing charges, Pereyra is not admitting guilt. His lawyer confirmed that he is not pleading guilty to any of the allegations against him.

Surveillance and Arrest

Pereyra had been under police surveillance following an operation that targeted places where he was believed to be working, as well as his residential addresses. The pressure led him to surrender voluntarily with the assistance of his legal team.

Pereyra, who had been suspended from his job at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, where the incident occurred, is facing serious charges related to Payne’s death. The singer tragically fell from the third-floor balcony of the hotel on the night of October 16, 2024.

Charges and Evidence Against Pereyra

Following his surrender, Pereyra was formally charged and taken into custody under the orders of Judge Laura Bruniard. The judge accused Pereyra of selling cocaine to Payne at two separate times: once at 3:25 AM on October 15, and again between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM on October 16. Eyewitness statements and CCTV footage corroborated these claims, showing Pereyra receiving $100 from Payne in exchange for drugs.

Earlier this month, another hotel employee, Braian Nahuel Paiz, was arrested on similar charges of supplying drugs to Payne.

In total, five individuals have been charged in connection with the incident, including the singer’s representative in Argentina, the hotel manager, and the head of reception. The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the circumstances leading to Payne’s untimely death.

