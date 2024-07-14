Mahesh Babu Strikes A Pose With ‘Legend’ MS Dhoni At Anant-Radhika’s Wedding Celebrations | Photo

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and powerful performances. ‘Super Star’ recently attended the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant where he met none other than MS Dhoni.

Mahesh Babu Meets MS Dhoni At Radika-Anant’s Wedding Festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities were a star-studded and grand affair with some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry in attendance. Telugu star Mahesh Babu was one of the A-listers in attendance. On Sunday, July 14, ‘Prince’ took to X to share a photo from the wedding celebrations. In it, he is seen with MS Dhoni.

He called the cricketer a legend, indicating that he enjoyed meeting him.

On The Work Front

Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’, which failed to live up to expectations at the box office. The action entertainer was directed by Trivikram and catered to a mass audience. The cast included Sreeleela, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Prakash Raj. Mahesh Babu will soon be beginning work on SSMB 29. The film will be directed by SS Rajamouli from a screenplay by KV Vijayendra Prasad.

The ‘Brahmotsavam’ actor will be seen in a new avatar/look in the film. He is expected to cut down on public appearances to keep his look under wraps. There’s no word on who’ll be playing the female lead in the film. However, a report had earlier suggested that Deepika Padukone was being considered for ‘SSMB 29’.

MSD, on the other hand, recently represented the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2024. ‘Mahi’ impressed fans with his performance in the competition even though CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. There is a perception that this was Dhoni’s final IPL given his age. However, MSD is yet to confirm this.