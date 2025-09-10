LIVE TV
Mathura: Hema Malini meets flood affected victims

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 19:32:20 IST

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): BJP MP Hema Malini on Wednesday met with flood-affected people in Mathura.

She also distributed food to victims living in relief camps.

Speaking to the media, Hema Malini said, “Very good arrangements have been made. Separate tents have been set up. There are many cows, goats, camels here. They are also getting fodder. All of them are being taken care of… What happened is not good that they had to leave their homes and come here. But the officials and the administration have made good arrangements. There are 12 more such camps…”

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flagged off 48 trucks carrying relief materials for flood victims of Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the flag off, the CM stated that Rs 5 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund was also sent to the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for relief assistance.

“I have just flagged off 48 trucks from here for Uttarakhand, Himachal and Punjab to provide relief to the people affected by floods and cloudbursts…We are also sending Rs 5 crore each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from the Uttar Pradesh government to support the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments in relief work…” the CM said while talking to the reporters here.

In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the assistance was sent under ‘One India-Excellent India’ initiative under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In line with the concept of ‘One India – Excellent India’ of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, in this hour of crisis, we all stand united together. On behalf of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, vehicles carrying relief materials for the flood victims of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand states were flagged off today from the sacred land of Mother Shakumbhari Devi in Saharanpur,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 11, according to an official press release. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

