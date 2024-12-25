Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Merry Christmas 2024: How To Watch Macaulay Culkin’s Home Alone For FREE

Released on November 16, 1990, Home Alone centers on Kevin McCallister, an outspoken 8-year-old portrayed by Macaulay Culkin.

When discussing iconic Christmas movies, titles like Die Hard, The Grinch, and A Charlie Brown Christmas often come to mind. However, it’s impossible to overlook Home Alone.

The Premise of Home Alone

Released on November 16, 1990, Home Alone centers on Kevin McCallister, an outspoken 8-year-old portrayed by Macaulay Culkin. After an argument with his mother (Catherine O’Hara), Kevin is banished to the attic the night before the family departs for a trip to Paris.

In a twist of fate, the McCallister family mistakenly leaves for the airport without Kevin, leaving him alone at home. Initially thrilled by his newfound independence, Kevin’s excitement fades when he discovers that two bumbling burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) are planning to rob his house. Determined to protect his home, Kevin devises clever and comedic traps to thwart the intruders.

Why Home Alone is a Holiday Favorite?

More than three decades after its release, Home Alone remains a beloved Christmas movie, frequently featured on lists of holiday classics. Its witty humor, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable performances make it a staple of the festive season.

The original film earned over $470 million worldwide and spawned five sequels, cementing its status as a franchise. Fans can revisit Kevin’s adventures this holiday season by streaming or watching the film on TV.

How to Watch Home Alone?

Streaming Options

Subscribers to Disney+ can stream Home Alone and its sequels, with plans starting at $9.99 per month for an ad-supported subscription. Alternatively, the film can be rented for $3.99 on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV.

TV Broadcasts

For those who prefer cable, TV Guide lists scheduled airings, including a Christmas Day broadcast on ABC and showings on Freeform during its “25 Days of Christmas” lineup.

Trivia About Home Alone

Where is the McCallister house? The home is located in Chicago, with filming taking place in Winnetka, Illinois, and at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
How old is Kevin McCallister? Kevin is 8 years old in the movie.

Who plays Kevin? Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister.

How many siblings does Kevin have? Kevin has four siblings: Jeff, Buzz, Megan, and Linnie.

Phoenix Broadcast Schedule:

Dec. 24: 7 p.m. on ABC15 (KNXV) and 7:30 p.m. on Freeform.
Dec. 25: 11 a.m. on FX.

Streaming Platforms:
Besides Disney+, Home Alone is also available with a premium Sling TV subscription or as a rental on major platforms like YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you’re streaming or catching it on cable, Home Alone is the perfect way to add laughter and nostalgia to your holiday celebrations.

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas: Here Are The Best Christmas Movies of 2024 To Enjoy While You Get Warm And Cozy In Bed

Filed under

Christmas home alone movie Macaulay Culkin

