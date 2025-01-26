Millionaire And Anti-Aging Fanatic Bryan Johnson Shares Son’s Erection Data, Slammed For Publishing His Intimate Details

Bryan Johnson, a tech mogul known for his extreme anti-aging regimen, has sparked outrage by sharing personal “nighttime erection data” comparing himself to his 19-year-old son. The controversial post has drawn widespread criticism, but Talmadge Johnson has publicly supported his father’s unconventional approach to health and longevity.

Bryan Johnson, the 47-year-old tech entrepreneur known for his unconventional approach to anti-aging, has once again stirred controversy with a bizarre social media post. On Wednesday evening, Johnson shared a detailed dataset about his “nighttime erection data,” which included statistics about the frequency of erections, the total duration of his “episodes,” sleep efficiency, and even something labeled “erection quality.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Comparing Results With 19-year-old Son

In the post, Johnson compared his results with those of his 19-year-old son, Talmadge, claiming that his son’s “duration is two minutes longer than mine.” The eccentric entrepreneur added, “Raise children to stand tall, be firm, and be upright.”

This unusual comparison between father and son quickly caught the attention of users on the platform X, previously known as Twitter. While Johnson appeared comfortable with the data he was sharing, many found it inappropriate and disturbing.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Talmadge Supports Philosophy of his Father, Bryan Johnson

Despite the backlash, Talmadge seems to be fully on board with his father’s unconventional lifestyle choices. In a show of support, Talmadge reposted the data with a message expressing gratitude for his father’s upbringing. “I’m grateful for the way my dad has raised me,” he wrote, reflecting his endorsement of Johnson’s “Don’t Die” philosophy, a personal regimen that focuses on maximizing health and longevity.

The relationship between Bryan Johnson and his son has been a focal point in the media, especially in light of Johnson’s past use of blood transfusions from Talmadge as part of his anti-aging efforts. This practice was featured in a recent Netflix documentary about Johnson, which explored his quest for eternal youth.

Bryan Johnson Has a History of Sharing Personal Health Data

This isn’t the first time Johnson has made headlines for discussing his health in graphic detail. In December, he wrote a blog post in which he claimed that men who don’t experience “robust boners” at night are 70% more likely to die prematurely. While the origin of this claim remains unclear, erectile dysfunction has long been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and early death. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has highlighted studies that suggest men with erectile dysfunction are at a higher risk of dying prematurely, with estimates suggesting the risk increases by at least 25%.

In the same blog post, Johnson compared nighttime erections to “how your penis works out,” saying they help stimulate blood flow to the sex organ. He also detailed the extensive monitoring he conducts on his body, including regular sperm counts, ultrasounds to measure “penile blood flow,” and even tracking the size of his prostate.

Penis Rejuvenation: Johnson’s Extreme Measures

Johnson’s obsession with health optimization extends beyond nightly erections. In his previous posts, he has shared his “penis rejuvenation” strategies, which include weekly injections that he rated as “9.5 out of 10” in terms of painfulness. These efforts have garnered both fascination and skepticism, further fueling his fame—or infamy—in the health and wellness world.

Bryan Johnson, the founder of Kernel, a company focused on brain-machine interfaces, became widely known after selling his e-commerce payments company, which once owned Venmo. Since then, he has been documenting his extreme efforts to discover the secret to longevity, attracting a large following. Johnson has completely overhauled his lifestyle, including adopting a strict diet where he stops eating after 11 a.m. and subjecting himself to various extreme health experiments, including blood-plasma donations from his own son.

His unorthodox approach to longevity has garnered attention, with some applauding his commitment and others questioning his methods. Recently, however, Johnson’s followers seemed to have reached a breaking point after he shared the results of an overnight erection-tracking machine used on both him and Talmadge.

Public Backlash and Criticism

The post prompted a wave of criticism from social media users. Many questioned the appropriateness of a father sharing such personal data about his son. One user expressed their discomfort by stating, “For the love of God, why would you post this on the internet publicly? I feel bad for your son.”

Another user remarked with dark humor, “I have a feeling this won’t even crack the top 10 most disturbing chapters in your son’s inevitable autobiography.” Meanwhile, some users urged Johnson to delete the post, saying it crossed a line.

In response to the backlash, some users sarcastically defended Johnson, with one writing, “Don’t listen to the haters Bryan. Knowing the details of your son’s erections is perfectly normal, and, quite frankly, it would be weirder if you didn’t post about it.”

Also Read: Who Is Emma Pillemer? Mystery Woman Pictured With Controversial U.S. YouTuber David Dobrik