'Miss You' First Look Poster: Siddharth’s Film Promises to Be a Tale About Love and Travel

Siddharth is a popular name in the Tamil film industry. The actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances, striking screen presence, and bold nature. Siddharth is now in the limelight for an awesome reason. The first-look poster of his new film ‘Love You’ is out and it is a treat for those fond of his work.

‘Miss You’ First Look Poster: A Treat for Siddharth Fans

Siddharth, the star of films such as ‘Bommarillu’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’, will soon be seen in ‘Miss You’. On Thursday, June 6, R Madhavan shared the first-look poster of the film.

“Roses are red, Violets are Blue, Sid’s next romance film is Miss you, We know you’ve all missed him too,” read a part of his X post.

In it, Siddharth is seen gearing up to travel. One can also see a train behind him, which gels with the central theme.

Directed by N Rajasekar, the film is touted to be a romantic drama. Its soundtrack is composed by Ghibran, best for his work on ‘Vishwaroopam 2’. Dinesh Ponraj and Siva Shankar serve as the editor and Art Director, respectively.

Busy Time for Siddharth

Siddharth, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen in ‘Indian 2’. Directed by S Shankar, it is a vigilante thriller that centres on an aged freedom fighter who wages a war against corruption. The film is a sequel to the 1996 classic ‘Indian’, which was India’s entry to the Oscars. Indian 2 features Kamal Hassan in the titular role and will be his first release after ‘Vikram’ (2022).

The cast includes Rakul Preet Singh, Gulshan Grover, and the late Vivekh. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh. The theme song, titled ‘Come Back Indian’, has already created a great deal of buzz among younger moviegoers.

Siddharth also has ‘Test’, co-starring Nayanthara, in his kitty.

