Mumbai To Host Special Screening Of ‘Sholay’ Celebrating Salim-Javed’s Legacy

Tiger Baby Films announced the re-release of Ramesh Sippy's Sholay through their official Instagram handle. The post highlighted, "Celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later.

The iconic film Sholay, crafted by the legendary writing duo Salim-Javed, will have a special screening in Mumbai, marking a tribute to their cinematic magic.

On Wednesday, Tiger Baby Films announced the re-release of Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay through their official Instagram handle. The post highlighted, “Celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later. One-time screening of Sholay in cinemas this Saturday, August 31! Bookings open tomorrow.”

The special screening of Sholay is scheduled for August 31 at Regal Cinema in Mumbai. The event will be graced by Sholay’s director Ramesh Sippy and the renowned writers Salim-Javed.

Sholay is set in the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (played by Sanjeev Kumar) plans to bring down the infamous bandit Gabbar Singh (portrayed by Amjad Khan) with the help of two small-time criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru question Thakur’s inaction and discover that Gabbar had previously severed Thakur’s arms. Fueled by this revelation, they intensify their efforts to aid Thakur.

This special screening comes at a time when cinema enthusiasts are revisiting the brilliance of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar through the docu-series Angry Young Men. Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, the series delves into their landmark journey in Indian cinema and includes interviews with stars such as Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Namrata Rao and produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, the three-part documentary celebrates the enduring impact of Salim-Javed on the industry.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Tasva Unveils New Hyderabad Flagship Store With A Grand Baraat Led By Actor Naga Chaitanya