Nayanthara Joins Yash In His Upcoming Film ‘Toxic,’ Akshay Oberoi Confirms

Nayanthara joins Yash in the much-anticipated movie Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, exploring the dark underworld of 1950s Goa’s drug trade. Akshay Oberoi confirmed her participation, adding intrigue to the star-studded gangster saga.

The upcoming gangster thriller Toxic, starring Rocking Star Yash, has been the talk of the town. While the official cast announcement is still pending, Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi recently confirmed that Nayanthara, fondly known as the “Lady Superstar,” will play a significant role in the film.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In an interview with Digital Commentary, Akshay revealed, “I am shooting for Toxic right now with Rocking Star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie. I don’t want to talk much about the film’s cast as the team will not like it. I really like Geetu Mohandas, who is the director of the film.”

This revelation follows earlier rumors that Nayanthara might have replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was initially reported to play the lead role. Adding to the speculation, Annapoorani actor Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan are also rumored to feature in pivotal roles, though official confirmation is awaited.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Unique Vision by Geetu Mohandas

The film, helmed by acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas, aims to portray a dark narrative of the drug mafia set in 1950s Goa. Mohandas has faced criticism in the past for her stance on misogyny and objectification in films. Notably, her previous statements about director Nithin Renji Panicker’s Kasaba raised eyebrows. The controversy resurfaced recently when Mohandas was accused of revising her definition of misogyny.

In a social media post translated from Malayalam, Mohandas wrote, “A visual narrative of political standpoints, completely devoid of misogyny, free from the objectification of women’s bodies, and entirely lacking the ‘male gaze.’ But when it came to crossing state lines, they conveniently revised their definition of misogyny to suit their comfort.”

Sneak Peek of Toxic

On January 8, the makers shared a promo of Toxic featuring Yash in a flamboyant avatar. The teaser showcased an intense scene with Yash getting intimate at a party, hinting at the film’s edgy narrative.

The movie is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Initially set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025, the film’s release has now been postponed. Yash hinted at a later release date in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India.

Why Toxic Is Highly Anticipated

Toxic is expected to be a gripping exploration of the drug mafia’s dark underbelly. Yash’s portrayal of a drug lord, combined with Nayanthara’s commanding screen presence, has set high expectations among fans. The film promises a mix of intense drama, political intrigue, and thrilling action sequences.

As the buzz around Toxic grows, fans are eager to see the chemistry between Yash and Nayanthara and how Geetu Mohandas brings her unique storytelling vision to the big screen.

ALSO READ: Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu Not Return To Tamil Cinema? Actress Reveals The Mystery