Samantha has notably worked with directors Raj and DK on multiple occasions, and in her interview, she shared why she has been collaborating with them frequently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s remarkable performance in Citadel: Honey Bunny last year earned her widespread praise, and fans are eager for her upcoming projects.

However, in a recent interview, the actress shared that she has been very selective about the roles she takes on. She revealed that she is avoiding roles that don’t challenge her, emphasizing the importance of being fully invested in every project.

Reflections on Not Returning to Tamil Cinema

When asked about her absence from Tamil cinema, Samantha explained her decision in a thoughtful manner. “It’s easy to take on many films, but at this point in my career, every film needs to feel like it could be my last,” she said. She further emphasized that if she doesn’t feel a deep connection to a project, she simply cannot bring herself to do it. Her last Tamil film was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, released in 2022.

She explained that working on projects like The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny has allowed her to push her boundaries as an actor. “They have spoiled me by offering roles that challenge me and make every day at work deeply fulfilling,” she said. For Samantha, the joy of acting lies in being challenged, and if a role doesn’t provide that, she’s not interested.

Despite battling various health issues, Samantha made a strong comeback in 2023, starring in the Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Kushi. She also made her return to the screen with Citadel: Honey Bunny, released in 2024, after a prolonged hiatus. I

n the series, Samantha played the character of Honey, alongside Varun Dhawan as Bunny. The action-packed prequel to the US series Citadel marked her successful return to the spotlight.

Upcoming Projects

Looking ahead, Samantha has exciting projects lined up. She will soon be seen in the fantasy action series Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom, directed by Raj and DK. The series, which is expected to be a major project, will feature Samantha alongside a talented cast, including Aditya Roy Kapoor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ali Fazal, and Nikitin Dheer. Fans can expect another gripping and challenging role from the actress in this upcoming series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to captivate audiences with her selective approach to roles that offer a challenge and fulfill her passion for acting. Her focus on quality projects and her ability to overcome personal health challenges has only elevated her status in the entertainment industry.

With exciting upcoming projects like Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom, Samantha is poised for even greater success.