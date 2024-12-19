Home
Thursday, December 19, 2024
we-woman

No Plans For Bollywood: Mamta Kulkarni Ends Speculation On Return To India

Mamta Kulkarni, the Bollywood star of the 1990s, returned to Mumbai after 25 years and has denied plans to act again. She reflected on her spiritual journey, past ties with Vicky Goswami, and distancing from controversies.

After a 25-year gap, former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni arrived in Mumbai. However, she categorically ruled out that homecoming has no connection whatsoever with reviving her stint in the silver screen world. The actress clarified during a conversation with ANI, “I am not back for Bollywood. I am not going to come back as an actress either.”

Mamta further opens up about her spiritual journey and past relationship with Vicky Goswami. “I have no connection with the drug world as I never met those people,” she says, clearing some rumors linking her with drug trading. “Yes, I got connected with Vicky Goswami. In 1996, my spiritual journey began, and a guru entered my life during that period.

Sharing what that duration of life with Goswami taught her, she says, “Vicky rang me from behind Dubai’s prison bars to make a meet. The resulting encounter was one in which I would spend the better half of the following 12 years concentrated meditation and prayer.” When he stepped out in 2012, Mamta claimed not to want anything to do with anything worldly–from love or marriage. I had thought to not to return to India until the person was released from Jail. He moved to Kenya and I came back to India for Kumbh Mela, around 2012-2013. I spent ten days in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), before returning to Dubai).

Drug Trafficking Allegation

In 2017, Mamta and Vicky Goswami were accused in the case of a drug haul with a non-bailable warrant being issued against them. It happened when the police were informed by a chargesheet of the duo’s involvement in the alleged drug haul case. Earlier, in January, Goswami, along with associates Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha, and Gulam Hussein, had been extradited from Kenya to the United States after a 2014 sting operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). The operation involved DEA agents posing as Colombian drug dealers.

Mamta said that she had distanced herself from Goswami. She said, “Vicky went back to Kenya, and I only met him once or twice before returning to Dubai. By then, he was already facing accusations in Kenya, and I was not with him during that time. From 2016 to 2024, I dedicated myself to penance. I have not been in touch with him since 2016.”

Tearful Return To Motherland

Recently, she took to Instagram to post an emotional video where she expressed her joy of coming back to Mumbai after 25 years. She had feelings of nostalgia, so overwhelmed that when her flight finally landed in India for the first time after more than two decades, she just broke into tears. “I got emotional seeing my country from above and crying while stepping out of the international airport of Mumbai,” she said.

In her Instagram caption, Mamta wrote, “BACK TO MY MOTHERLAND AFTER 25 YEARS. ATTENDED KUMBH MELA 2012 AFTER 12 YEARS AUSTERITY AND COME BACK EXACTLY AFTER 12 YEARS FOR ANOTHER MAHA KUMBH 2025.”

Legacy In Bollywood

Mamta Kulkarni was one of the main stars of the 1990s, who portrayed herself in blockbuster films such as Karan Arjun and Baazi. Through her career, she starred with the biggest stars of Bollywood. Some of them include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. However, in early 2000, Mamta decided to retire, living a secluded life overseas.

