LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations Jaish-e-Mohammad IND vs SA Aequs GMP Haryana Police crude oil India Russia Bollywood news aviation news donald trump india russia relations
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > “Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Bollywood’s most talked-about socialite, Orry, has responded to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recreating his iconic hand-on-chest pose at a Goa wedding. Orry declared himself the “biggest Deepika Padukone fan.” he described Deepika and Ranveer as a “timeless power couple” who continue to set relationship goals in the industry.

Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose. (Representative Image: Instagram)
Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose. (Representative Image: Instagram)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 4, 2025 14:15:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Bollywood’s most talked-about socialite, Orry, has responded to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recreating his iconic hand-on-chest pose at a Goa wedding. He said the gesture felt meaningful to him and humorously added that Ranveer is “perhaps the only man” he feels jealous of.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Recreate Orry

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended a family wedding in Goa, where the couple recreated Orry’s signature hand-on-chest pose — a moment that quickly went viral online. 



According to an IANS report, Orry described the gesture as “wholesome,” adding that such recognition is rare. He said that watching Deepika mimic his iconic viral pose felt like the ultimate form of validation, remarking that not everyone gets acknowledged by the “queen” herself.

Orry Reacts to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone 

Orry, who maintains close ties with many Bollywood stars, openly expressed his admiration for the couple. Declaring himself the “biggest Deepika Padukone fan,” he described Deepika and Ranveer as a “timeless power couple” who continue to set relationship goals in the industry. 

He even admitted that Ranveer Singh is perhaps the only man he ever feels jealous of.

Ranveer Singh Latest Movie: Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, helmed by director Aditya Dhar. The spy-action thriller boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 2:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: deepika padukonedeepika padukone and ranveer singhDeepika Padukone ranveer singhorryRanveer Singh Dhurandharranveer singh movie

RELATED News

WATCH | Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Playful Wedding Video Celebrating One Year as Mrs Naga Chaitanya

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer : Lily Collins Shines As Rome And A Secret Romance Steal The Spotlight

Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

Matthew Perry Death Case Update: Doctor Jailed for Providing Ketamine to ‘Friends’ Star

LATEST NEWS

“19 Minutes Viral Video Original Link”: Why People Become Crazy Behind The Leaked Sex Tapes, Know Psychology Behind Such Behavior

MP Shocker: Karnataka Governor’s Granddaughter-In-Law Alleges Torture Over Dowry, Thrown Off Rooftop, Denied Food As Drugs And Affairs Of Husband Come Into Limelight

Why Finland Is The Happiest Country In The World And What India Can Learn To Improve Its Global Ranking

Struggling With A Cold? Discover Smart, Surprising Tricks To Keep Your Home Warm Without Switching On The Heater

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Will The Viral ‘19-Minute Video’ Empty Your Bank Account? Think Twice Before You Click On The Malware Link

ED Raids 20 Locations in Uttar Pradesh in ₹300-Crore Maxizone Ponzi Scheme Probe

Realme P4x 5G Launched In India: Powerful Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset, Big Battery – Check All Premium Features At Just Rs 15,499

‘Satisfaction Of Stealing From A Thief Is Crazy’: How ChatGPT Helped Delhi Man Track Down Facebook Scammer, Make Him ‘Beg’ For Forgiveness

Airtel & Nokia Power India’s Tech Future: Developers To Tap 5G, AI, And Edge Via Network As Code

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood
“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood
“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood
“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

QUICK LINKS