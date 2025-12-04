“Only Man I Get Jealous Of Is Ranveer Singh”: Orry Reacts as Ranveer and Deepika Recreate His Viral Pose, Calls Them Power Couple of Bollywood

Bollywood’s most talked-about socialite, Orry, has responded to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recreating his iconic hand-on-chest pose at a Goa wedding. He said the gesture felt meaningful to him and humorously added that Ranveer is “perhaps the only man” he feels jealous of.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Recreate Orry

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently attended a family wedding in Goa, where the couple recreated Orry’s signature hand-on-chest pose — a moment that quickly went viral online.







According to an IANS report, Orry described the gesture as “wholesome,” adding that such recognition is rare. He said that watching Deepika mimic his iconic viral pose felt like the ultimate form of validation, remarking that not everyone gets acknowledged by the “queen” herself.

Orry Reacts to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Orry, who maintains close ties with many Bollywood stars, openly expressed his admiration for the couple. Declaring himself the “biggest Deepika Padukone fan,” he described Deepika and Ranveer as a “timeless power couple” who continue to set relationship goals in the industry.

He even admitted that Ranveer Singh is perhaps the only man he ever feels jealous of.

Ranveer Singh Latest Movie: Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, helmed by director Aditya Dhar. The spy-action thriller boasts a star-studded lineup featuring Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5.