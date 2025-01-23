Oscars 2025: Bowen Yang And Rachel Sennott Set To Host 97th Academy Awards Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that actors Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will unveil the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards on Thursday, January 23rd.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that actors Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will unveil the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards on Thursday, January 23rd. The ceremony, originally scheduled for January 17th, was postponed due to the recent wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles.

The announcement, made via the Academy’s social media channels, highlights the comedic duo who will preside over the nomination reveal. Yang, a current cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, is known for his comedic timing and sharp wit. Sennott, recently featured in the documentary “Saturday Night,” has garnered acclaim for her roles in films like “Shiva Baby” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

Meet this year’s #Oscars nominations hosts: Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Join us on Thursday, January 23rd, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT to see who is headed to the 97th Oscars. Stream on https://t.co/8Zw5mDf3tg, https://t.co/5fKuh0mVRV, ABC, Hulu, Disney+ or the Academy’s… pic.twitter.com/9lmjLtTWll — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 21, 2025

Oscars Nominations Delayed Due to Wildfires

The 97th Oscar nominations were initially slated for an unveiling on January 17th. However, the devastating wildfires that swept through Los Angeles forced the Academy to reschedule the event. The wildfires caused significant damage and displaced many residents, prompting the Academy to show sensitivity towards the ongoing crisis.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Academy extended the voting period for nominations by two days and postponed the announcement ceremony to January 23rd. Additionally, the traditional Oscar Nominees Luncheon was cancelled in light of the circumstances.

Conan O’Brien to Host 97th Academy Awards

Despite the postponement of the nominations announcement, the ceremony itself remains on track for March 2nd. As previously announced, comedian Conan O’Brien will take the helm as host for the 97th Oscar telecast, which will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

While the focus for now is on the upcoming nominations announcement, reports from Business Standard suggest the Academy is also exploring ways to support Los Angeles’ recovery efforts. This may involve fundraising initiatives or other forms of assistance in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: A Look At Top 5 Biggest Controversies