Pakistani Fashion Label Under Fire For Using Digitally Altered Images Of Alia Bhatt To Promote New Campaign, Fans Say, ‘She Will Sue You’

ALIA BHATT CONTROVERSY: The social media was buzzing with news of the week when a Pakistan-based clothing line, Wajayesha Official, shared a set of photos of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt in their new ethnic dress. But the eagle-eyed fans were quick to foul the play. On April 16, the brand posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram of Alia in a range of colourful shades, including deep burgundy and emerald teal, as well as soft lavender and classic black.

Pakistani Brand Under Fire for Using AI-Manipulated Images of Alia Bhatt

The post was captioned as, “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now.” Although the clothes appear to be smooth on the performer, the shoot is not quite as it appears. These are not official campaign photos, despite the brand’s flirtatious reaction to critics.

The pictures appear to be digitally altered (probably with the help of AI or high-end retouching) to overlay Alia face and torso on the brand pure sheesha silk collection.

The original images which underlie such edits are among the public appearances of Alia, such as her walk along the L’Oréal Paris runway in 2024: the silver-grey image obviously uses the damp look of Alia hair and her characteristic makeup along the parade in Paris.

Alia Bhatt AI Image Controversy

Some of the poses and jewellery sets such as the choker and floral jewellery, are borrowed off her photoshoot in Sabyasachi. The other photo that has been edited seems to be inspired by her dressing at Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2026.

Many were not happy with the Instagram post, and claimed that the brand was using the likeness of the actor without his consent to make a commercial. The comments section turned into a battleground of scepticism and humour with one Instagram user commenting, “Alia Bhatt ko pata hai brand shoot ke bare (Does Alia even know about this)?”

How did the brand react to Alia Bhatt’s viral images?

The brand responded with laughing emojis, seemingly unfazed, and writing, “Viral karein please ki unku bhi pata chal jaye (Please make this post viral, so Alia also finds out).”

A person also commented, “She will sue you!” And to which the brand ventured to say, No she will not. A large number of users put the tag on the actor to inform her about the copyright infringement. I will send her this, this is AI, said a person.

This is not the first instance when smaller labels have apparently employed the use of so-called celebrity fakes to sell more. Brands can capture the aspirational value of Bollywood fashion at a fraction of the cost by their standard promotional dollars through familiar faces such as Alia Bhatt. In the meantime, fans are cautioned to think heavily with these collections that have been deemed by the celebrities as good ones – and with some skepticism to the digital world.

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