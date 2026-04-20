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Home > Entertainment News > Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: Days of Our Lives Actor Dies at 57; Check Starship Troopers Actor Massive Net Worth

Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: Days of Our Lives Actor Dies at 57; Check Starship Troopers Actor Massive Net Worth

Patrick Muldoon Dies at 57: Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in the daytime drama 'Days of Our Lives', primetime soap 'Melrose Place', and movie 'Starship Troopers', passed away on April 19, following a heart attack, reported Deadline. He was 57.

Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death. Photo: X
Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death. Photo: X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: April 20, 2026 16:00:34 IST

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Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: Days of Our Lives Actor Dies at 57; Check Starship Troopers Actor Massive Net Worth

Patrick Muldoon Dies at 57: Actor and producer Patrick Muldoon, known for his roles in the daytime drama ‘Days of Our Lives’, primetime soap ‘Melrose Place’, and movie ‘Starship Troopers’, passed away on April 19, following a heart attack, reported Deadline. He was 57.

Born in San Pedro, California, Muldoon graduated from USC, where he played on the Trojans football team. He started his acting career while still in college with a two-episode arc on the sitcom ‘Who’s the Boss?’

Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death

Days of Our Lives actor Patrick Muldoon dies at 57 after suffering from a heart attack on Sunday morning, as per Deadline. Patrick Muldoon was born on September 27, 1968, in Los Angeles. He played football at USC and was part of two teams that won the Rose Bowl.

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He has worked in TV and films for many years, but he is best known for playing Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives. He first played the role from 1992 to 1995 and later returned between 2011 and 2012. There were also rumors last year that he might come back to the show again.

Patrick Muldoon Career 

Muldoon originated the role of Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives, which he played from 1992-95 and again from 2011-12. He also recurred on Melrose Place as the villainous Richard Hart from Season 3-5 and starred in a slew of TV movies in the late 1990s and 2000s.

On the big screen, Muldoon played Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film Starship Troopers, directed by Paul Verhoeven. His latest movie, crime thriller Dirty Hands, is slated to be released later this year, reported Deadline.

Muldoon also executive-produced a number of features, including The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Arkansas, Marlowe, The Card Counter, The Dreadful, Riff Raff, and, most recently, Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz, which is currently filming.

Muldoon loved music. Always the life of the party, he could often be seen with his guitar and was the lead singer for ‘The Sleeping Masses’. 

What happened to Patrick Muldoon? 

Muldoon, known as “Bobo” to his love ones, is survived by his partner, Miriam Rothbart; his parents, Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Shana and Ahmet Zappa; and their children, Muldoon’s beloved niece Halo and nephew Arrow Zappa.

Described by those close to him as “endlessly generous — with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence,” Muldoon “loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen,” his friends said. “Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock ‘n’ roll spirit.”

Patrick Muldoon Net Worth 

As per reports, Patrick Muldoon’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $1.5 million. Some sources provide a higher estimate of up to $5 million which comes from long-term soap opera residuals, music projects, and film production. 

He gained significant popularity and earnings from long-running roles in Days of Our Lives as Austin Reed and Melrose Place as Richard Hart.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Teaser OUT: Ayushmann Khurrana Caught Between Three Women in Chaotic Comedy Twist; Release Date Announced 

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Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: Days of Our Lives Actor Dies at 57; Check Starship Troopers Actor Massive Net Worth

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Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: Days of Our Lives Actor Dies at 57; Check Starship Troopers Actor Massive Net Worth
Patrick Muldoon Cause of Death: Days of Our Lives Actor Dies at 57; Check Starship Troopers Actor Massive Net Worth
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