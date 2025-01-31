Home
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Pete Davidson Discusses The Painful Process Of Removing His Nearly 200 Tattoos

Pete Davidson opened up about a painful journey of tattoo removal during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The comedian shared details of the intense process, which he described as more excruciating than getting the tattoos themselves.

Pete Davidson opened up about a painful journey of tattoo removal during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.


Pete Davidson recently shared a painful but enlightening experience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The comedian revealed that he has been undergoing a process to remove many of his tattoos, which have become less visible over time.

When Fallon noticed Davidson’s tattoos appeared to be fading, the actor confirmed, “Yeah, I’ve been burning them off. They’re almost gone.”

The Agony of Tattoo Removal

Pete Davidson didn’t hold back in describing the discomfort of the procedure, calling it “horrible.” He explained that the process involves burning off a layer of skin, followed by a healing period of six to eight weeks during which the skin cannot be exposed to sunlight. “Then you got to do it like 12 more times,” he added, emphasizing the intensity of the procedure.

He humorously warned viewers, “So really think about that ‘Game of Thrones’ tattoo you’re thinking of getting, alright? Really think about it.”

Reflecting on His Past Tattoos

The former Saturday Night Live cast member also reflected on the reasons behind his numerous tattoos. He estimated that he had around 200 tattoos, explaining that they were a product of a “weird time” in his life. “I was a sad boy. It was a weird time. I don’t know, everybody was getting tattoos like five years ago. Post Malone was like ‘Always Tired,’ and I was like, ‘Me too dude, I’m exhausted,’” Pete Davidson said with a smile.

As part of his personal growth, Davidson has decided to move forward with fewer tattoos. “I’m trying to clean slate it, trying to be an adult,” he shared. The comedian plans to keep only “two or three” of his original tattoos, signaling a new chapter in his life.

Promoting ‘Dog Man’ and His Fashion

Davidson has been busy promoting his latest project, the animated film based on Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man graphic novel. In addition to his appearance on The Tonight Show, Davidson visited the Empire State Building with Pilkey in New York City on Friday.

For his late-night appearance, Pete Davidson sported a chestnut brown suede jacket with fringe detailing from the brand Found, layered over a black long-sleeve T-shirt. He paired the outfit with medium blue wash jeans, classic black Vans Authentic sneakers, and finished the look with quirky neon green socks, staying true to his laid-back style.

Pete Davidson

