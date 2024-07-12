Preity Zinta Celebrates Indian Cuisine at 'Taste of India' Food Festival in San Jose

Bollywood star Preity Zinta recently embarked on a delightful culinary journey at the ‘Taste of India’ food festival in San Jose, California. Known for her love of food, Preity took to Instagram to share her vibrant experience, offering her followers a glimpse into the lively festivities and delectable dishes that marked the event.

In her Instagram reel, Preity can be seen engaging with fans, posing for photos, interacting with speakers on stage, and enjoying mesmerizing Indian dance performances. The highlight of the festival, as showcased in her video, was undoubtedly the mouth-watering array of Indian dishes. The footage featured a variety of treats including bhutta (charred corn), chole samosas, chaas (buttermilk), and dosa with sambar and chutney.

Preity’s enthusiasm for the festival was evident in her caption, where she expressed the joy she felt being part of such a vibrant event. “It was food, happiness, laughter & soooo many people. A big thank you to all the wonderful people that came & showered me with so much love. I didn’t get a chance to take proper photos but the vibe, the smiles & the food made up for it,” she wrote. She extended her gratitude to everyone who attended and showered her with love, noting that although she didn’t get a chance to take many photos, the lively atmosphere, smiles, and delicious food more than made up for it.

Preity Zinta’s fondness for Indian cuisine is well-known among her fans. Her cravings for authentic Indian food remain strong, even when she is abroad. Last year, she shared a heartwarming story about her time in Los Angeles, where she longed for Konkan fish curry. Her friend, Sanjay Patel, who owns the restaurant Bollywood Bites, went out of his way to prepare the dish for her, despite it not being on the menu. Preity fondly referred to the restaurant as her “home away from home.”

