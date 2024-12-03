Pushpa 2 Fever Hits London: Watch How A Flash Mob Overtakes Streets Breaking Into Allu Arjun’s VIRAL Songs

The video shows the group dancing to Allu Arjun's chartbusters from Pushpa 2. Clad in fusion outfits, the dancers ignited the streets with their high-energy moves.

The highly awaited sequel, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, is set to premiere in theaters on December 5. Even before its release, the film has created significant buzz, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Adding to the excitement are the film’s songs, which have gained immense popularity, heightening anticipation among audiences.

One of the most remarkable expressions of this excitement has emerged from a dance school in London. The group brought Pushpa 2 fever to Central London, performing a medley of the film’s hit songs on the streets. Their energetic performance showcased the global reach of the movie’s appeal, proving its resonance beyond Indian borders.

The dance school, featured in the viral video, expressed their excitement online, stating, “Thank you for sharing. With an electrifying Pushpa vibe at Central London! A huge thank you to our Artistic Director, Sumeet Sachdev, for creating this unforgettable experience. We can’t wait for the movie to hit cinemas!”

Pushpa 2 has already made headlines as the fastest-selling movie on BookMyShow, surpassing the likes of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, K.G.F.: Chapter 2, and Kalki 2898 AD. With over one million tickets sold, the film’s record-breaking success is a testament to its immense popularity and the hype surrounding its release.

As fans gear up for December 5, the anticipation continues to build, with Pushpa 2 promising to deliver a cinematic spectacle.